GasBuddy Expert: Supply Chain Issues Causing Gas Prices To Rise. (Boston, MA) — A Gas Buddy analyst expects gas prices to continue to rise in the coming days. Patrick De Haan said multiple factors like issues with the U.S. supply chain and the natural gas issues in Europe will see the price of oil keep rising. De Haan said for those who wish to buy unleaded gas because the price of premium is higher, he urges them to not go against their car manufacturer, but some models are able to take unleaded gas. He added that people should not freak out and there is enough gas available for everyone in the U.S.

BOSTON, MA ・ 10 DAYS AGO