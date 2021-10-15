CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA panel supports J&J Covid-19 vaccine booster; no vote on mixing and matching

By Frank Vinluan
MedCity News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn FDA advisory committee unanimously voted to recommend authorization of a booster shot for Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine, one day after the same body unanimously voted in in support of a Moderna vaccine booster. The panel’s J&J booster shot endorsement covers those 18 and older who are at...

medcitynews.com

