Gusty forecast ahead for the football games

Tonight: Just one degree shy of the record of 92° in 1933. Temperatures will fall into the mid 50’s thanks to the cold front with clear skies and winds from the north around 5 mph. Tomorrow: Starting off the work week with possible record breaking temperatures into the upper 80’s....
Mother Nature is throwing the kitchen sink at Chicago, weather-wise, to kick off the work week. Rain totals have already topped three inches in some parts of the region with another half-inch likely before the deluge tapers off Monday afternoon, according the National Weather Service. Strong winds, with gusts up...
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Strong to severe thunderstorms, strong winds and possible hail is expected Wednesday. Lots of moisture will build into East Texas from the Gulf of Mexico over the next few days. A strong cold front is expected to pass from West to East through East Texas on Wednesday morning allowing for showers and isolated strong/severe thunderstorms to occur out ahead of this front.
Just as we have the last few morning, a haze will be likely over downtown early in the day. However, that will blow away by late morning thanks to the gusty winds. Those winds will feel fairly warm until about 4 PM, when a significant cold front pushes through. Here’s your very windy forecast…
