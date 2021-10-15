CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gusty forecast ahead for the football games

By Mark Scirto
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The Weather In The Red Zone this evening is expected to...

KLTV

First Alert Weather Day declared for Wednesday morning

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Strong to severe thunderstorms, strong winds and possible hail is expected Wednesday. Lots of moisture will build into East Texas from the Gulf of Mexico over the next few days. A strong cold front is expected to pass from West to East through East Texas on Wednesday morning allowing for showers and isolated strong/severe thunderstorms to occur out ahead of this front.
