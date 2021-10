A Jefferson man was recently sentenced as part of a major drug investigation in Greene County. According to court documents, 40-year-old Ryan Murphy pled guilty to a Class B Felony for conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine of five or more grams and an aggravated misdemeanor for keeping premises or vehicle for a controlled substance violation. He had a ten year prison sentence suspended and was placed on 2-5 years of probation for each charge. Greene County Attorney Thomas Laehn recommended that Murphy be sentenced to prison for ten years, but District Court Judge Thomas Polking sentenced Murphy to probation instead.

JEFFERSON, IA ・ 12 DAYS AGO