Socorro ISD hiring for crossing guards, support staff, bilingual/special education teachers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Friday, officials with the Socorro Independent School District announced that the district is “seeking highly qualified and motivated individuals” to fill a variety of positions across the school district.

“Positions are open at numerous campuses and departments for prospective new employees within the district,” SISD officials posted on their website. “The district is seeking bilingual/special education teachers, cross guards/cafeteria monitors, and various support staff such as custodians, instructional aides, child nutrition services and transportation employees.”

Support staff are hired for 183, 187 or 239 work-day contracts, depending on the positions. Stipends are available for educators with specialty certifications.

“SISD offers great benefits for employees, including board-approved salary increases, weekends and holidays off, paid sick leave, a robust health benefits program, a fully funded employee health clinic, and on-the-job training for support staff,” district officials added.

SISD is also accepting applications for substitute teachers and nurses. The substitute pay was recently increased to entice more applicants to join the SISD family in this capacity. Read more about the substitute pay increase, via this link.

District officials add that substitute teacher applicants need only 30 hours of higher education or more.

Interested individuals may apply online for available positions . Contact SISD Human Resources for more information or questions at (915) 937-0000.

