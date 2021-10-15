‘Law & Order: SVU’ Leads Non-NFL Ratings on Thursday

Thursday evening’s Law and Order: SVU episode dealt with issues surrounding the popular social media site, TikTok. During the episode, the SVU detectives encounter a case that explores the world of TikTok influencers. Including how far people will go to fit in, and the powerful effects social media sites such as these have on their millions of viewers.

While TikTok may be extremely popular, it looks like Law and Order: SVU is continuing its reign as being one of the most popular shows on television.

In fact, the hit NBC drama even beat all other non-NFL show’s in the ratings during its most recent episode.

According to TVLine, the popular drama’s Thursday night episode “Fast Times @TheWheelHouse” drew in 3.8 million viewers for the evening. Leading in ratings across the board aside from the NFL.

Law and Order: SVU’s most recent spin-off, the Christopher Meloni-driven Law and Order: Organized Crime also found steady numbers from the evening. Drawing in a total of 3.2 million viewers for the evening.

While these ratings are big for the wildly popular installment of the Law and Order franchise, next week’s numbers are likely to blow these out of the water. As many of the series’s blasts from the past are set to return when the series celebrates its five hundredth episode!

‘Law and Order: SVU’ Is Ready For Number 500!

Obviously, the cast is just as excited about this major episode as the fans are!

In a recent Instagram post, Mariska Hargitay who plays Olivia Benson on the hit show shared a quick behind the scenes of the upcoming episode. Which is aptly titled “The 500 Hundredth Episode.”

“You know why we’re giddy?” the actress asks in the Insta video along with fellow Law and Order: SVU star, Kelly Giddish, who plays detective Amanda Rollins.

“Because the BANDS BACK TOGETHER!” the actress exclaims in the post.

And, the actress’s video went on to confirm some news longtime fans of the NBC drama series had been hearing about for quite some time. The return of Law and Order: SVU alum, Nick Amaro (Danny Pino).

Danny Pino joined the hit series in 201. He arrived on the series when he replaced original SVU star Christopher Meloni after his sudden exit from the series.

Danny Pino’s Nick Amaro was a regular member of the SVU’s squad during the next few seasons. Calling it quits by season sixteen.

In the series, Amaro left his position at the Law and Order: SVU offices when he made a move to California to be closer to his kids. The character had faced his fair share of “on the job” issues by this point. Leading the character to find a new path outside of the SVU.

The Law and Order: SVU’s five-hundredth episode is set to air on Thursday, October 21.