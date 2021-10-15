Oregon rental help improving, but patience wearing thin

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More of the people who applied for Oregon’s rental assistance program are finally getting their money but the majority of people are still waiting.

At the end of September, just 19% of households who applied through Oregon’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program had been paid. That number is now up to 31%.

Anna Zamarripa with Capital Property Management . said they’ve started receiving payments for more of their tenants. But, she said, a lot of the payments have been for people who applied last month. Applications for her tenants who applied in May are still in the queue.

The state needs to do a better job prioritizing applications and communicating with landlords about what’s causing delays for some renters, she said. Patience is wearing thin.

“I want these residents to stay safe in their homes. I don’t want to sit on the phone with another crying resident not knowing what they’re going to do,” Zamarripa told KOIN 6 News. “I don’t want to find another abandoned apartment and not know and to find out that rent assistance was just around the corner.”

Officials with Oregon Housing and Community Services have not yet responded about how applications are being prioritized. However, KOIN 6 News was told the outside vendor they hired to help get through the applications is making a difference.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.