FOXBORO (CBS) — Richard Seymour has officially taken his place among the greats in the history of the New England Patriots. Seymour was officially inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame on Saturday after he was voted in by the fans earlier this year. “New England, I only have one question. What took so damn long?” joked Seymour at the top of his speech before expressing his gratitude for being voted in. “To be here is a great honor. My years as a Patriot were some of the most rewarding of my life.” Seymour spent eight seasons wreaking havoc along the New...

