Folklore down in Valier, will be hosting a fantastic FREE yoga session THIS Friday morning. You'll need to get out of the sack early though, the session begins at 6 in the morning! It's all FREE, but your free-will donations from Friday morning's yoga session will benefit PAWsitive Painters group. They're a non-profit working to promote school spirit along with enhancing school life for students & staff. Don't worry about a thing, you can sign up ahead of time at Folklore in Valier.

VALIER, MT ・ 20 DAYS AGO