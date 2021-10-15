CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

‘Big Short’ investor Burry says he’s no longer betting against Tesla – CNBC

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Investor Michael Burry of “The Big Short” fame said he was no longer betting against Tesla Inc and that his position was just a trade, CNBC reported on Friday. Burry’s Scion Asset Management said in a regulatory filing in mid-May it had put options on 800,100 Tesla...

wtvbam.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Tesla stock surges toward a record after Hertz reportedly ordered 100,000 Tesla EVs

Shares of Tesla Inc. charged 4.3% higher in premarket trading Monday toward another record, after Bloomberg reported that Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is looking to buy 100,000 Tesla electric vehicles as part of its plan to electrify its fleet of rental cars. Hertz's stock was still inactive ahead of the open. Citing people with knowledge of the matter, the Bloomberg report said the order placed by the rental car company, which just came out of bankruptcy four months ago, would represent about $4.2 billion in revenue for Tesla. The EV market leader's stock has rallied 5.1% the past two days to close at back-to-back records. It rose 7.9% last week to mark a ninth-straight weekly gain, the longest such streak since the 12-week winning streak that ended in February 2020. The stock has soared 41.4% over the past three months while Hertz shares have shot up 47.2% and the S&P 500 has tacked on 3.0%.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Tesla drives over $1 trillion as investors bet the EV future is now

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O)surpassed $1 trillion in market capitalization on Monday after landing its biggest-ever order from rental car company Hertz, a deal that reinforced the electric car leader's ambitions to top the entire auto industry in sales over the next decade. Most automakers do not boast...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Big Short#Big Short#Cnbc#Reuters#Scion Asset Management
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Tesla
Washington Post

Tesla Made a Smart Bet in China. It’s Paying Off

Tesla Inc. seems to have gotten it right. The usually fantastical Elon Musk is set to give the electric vehicle market and its various players a reality check. At its third quarter earnings call, Tesla said it’s switching to a less expensive type of battery – the central part of the vehicle – for the company’s standard-range cars globally. Tesla already had been using these in some of its cars in China, where sales have been soaring primarily because prices were kept down. That was a shrewd, prescient and realistic move.
ECONOMY
teslarati.com

Tesla bear Michael Burry ditches bet against $TSLA, says ‘media inflated’ the situation

Tesla bull and “Big Short” inspiration Michael Burry has ditched his bet against the electric automaker’s stock. In an emailed statement to CNBC on Friday, Burry revealed he is no longer betting against Tesla’s stock price, and he claims that he “was never short tens or hundreds of millions” of shares. He stated media reports inflated and exaggerated the situation.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy