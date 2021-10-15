CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MO

Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating JCDC inmate death

By Addi Weakley
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 9 days ago
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Jackson County Detention Center inmate Friday.

The victim was identified as a 63-year-old male who was being transferred to JCDC from the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Around noon, the inmate entered the detention center, according to Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté.

Shortly after, the inmate was transported to an area hospital, where he died several hours later.

The medical examiner is working to determine the cause of death.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

