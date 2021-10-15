CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Champaign, IL

Walk for Wishes to be held on Sunday to support kids with critical illnesses

By Bradley Swank, Vanessa Le
WCIA
WCIA
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nWfgm_0cSjf14h00

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Karley Wear is among many other kids that have been financially supported by Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Karley was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis when she was three months old. One of the things that have helped her stay positive is to have a wish granted by Make-A-Wish. She asked for an online shopping spree.

According to officials, the Make-A-Wish Foundation is a non-profit organization that was founded in 1980 to help fulfill the wishes of children with a critical illness in an age range of two to 18 years old.

Anyone interested in supporting the good cause of Make-A-Wish can participate in Walk for Wishes on Sunday morning at Hessel Park. For more information, visit Walk for Wishes website .

Karley’s mom will be at the event to show her support for the organization and to express her appreciation for what it has done to her daughter and her family.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WCIA

Gibson City Make-A-wish kid Ryder Luperell gets his playground

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Ryder Luperell is battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia. He wished for a playground in his backyard through Make-A-Wish. His wish was granted Saturday, and it’s safe to say he was speechless. When he got outside, he was welcomed by friends and family who cheered him on as he explored his new […]
GIBSON CITY, IL
WCIA

Teenager starts his own business

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — “He’s my son. He’s my son and I’m proud of him and I’m going to stand with him and behind him,” Dwayne Hubbard Senior said. Dwayne Hubbard Jr. started making t-shirts last year in the pandemic and what started as an idea sparked into a business. “In December I made my […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

The Great Pumpkin Patch closes due to severe weather

ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials posted to Facebook Sunday morning, announcing The Great Pumpkin Patch will be closed for the day due to the impacts of severe weather. They stated, “We don’t tale closing lightly, but we have never had flooding like this.” The Homestead Bakery will remain open. Below are some photos of the […]
ARTHUR, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Health
City
Champaign, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Champaign, IL
Sports
Champaign, IL
Society
Champaign, IL
Health
WCIA

Bloomington’s Home Sweet Home Ministries is planning to provide nearly 600 Thanksgiving meals to elderly and disabled

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Thanksgiving Day means a lot to leaders with Home Sweet Home Ministries in Bloomington. The shelter for men, women, and children experiencing homelessness was founded on Thanksgiving Day back in 1917. This year, the organization plans to give back to those in need on Thanksgiving Day. “We’re offering a delivery of […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Millikin University to host Boo at MU on Halloween

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Millikin University will host a special Halloween event called Boo at MU on October 31. Officials said the event is free and open to the public. It will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at the University Commons Parking Lot, which is located in front of the University Commons on […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Papa Del’s named small business of the year

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Despite all of the challenges this year has brought, one Champaign business has come out on top. Now, its workers are being recognized for all of their hard work. Papa Del’s was named the 2021 Small Business of the Year by the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber says the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Jelani Day’s family to hold a march, demanding justice

PERU, Ill. (WCIA) — Jelani Day’s family are asking the public to join them for a march to demand justice for Jelani. A Facebook post was published on Thursday afternoon to announce the time and location for the march. According to Jelani’s family, this is a chance to ask for more attention to the investigation […]
PERU, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cystic Fibrosis#Charity#Karley Wear
WCIA

Health officials ask public about their concerns

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — “We ask people to identify their biggest concerns,” Awais Vaid, Champaign Urbana Public Health District, said. The Champaign Urbana Public Health District wants to know what you’re worried about and see what they can do to fix the issues. CUPHD are partnering with local hospitals and other county health boards […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Groundbreaking for Hotel Royer is back on

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The city of Urbana says there will be a groundbreaking ceremony on October 28 for the Hotel Royer. According to officials, the old Urbana Landmark Hotel is being renovated. It is now known as Hotel Royer. The groundbreaking for the Hotel Royer was initially scheduled for earlier this month but was […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Teens learn about impaired driving through simulation

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Students at Urbana High School learned yesterday what it’s like to drive while distracted or drunk, without getting behind the wheel of a real car. Project Ignition, an award-winning student group, hosted the event. The group works with drivers ed classes to give students a safe, hands-on experience of drunk and […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Carle to host pop-up flu clinic

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Carle Health is partnering with the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District to host a pop-up flu vaccination clinic at Kohl’s Plaza on Saturday and Sunday. The vaccination clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days at 1901 North Market Street. Officials said flu shots are available to […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Charities
WCIA

Cell phones can be donated to support U.S. troops

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — People can donate their cell phones and tablets to the non-profit Cell Phones for Soldiers organization to help support U.S. troops overseas. “This is a great program that allows our troops to stay connected to their families and is a way we can all support our troops,” said State Senator Scott […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Officers commend woman for helping save child

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Mattoon Police officers praised a woman for her role in helping save a child. In a Facebook post, officers stated Kim Peters–a nurse and Mattoon resident– called police after she became concerned about a child while in a store checkout line. She was behind an adult who was holding a small […]
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

WCIA

1K+
Followers
382
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy