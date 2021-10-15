Walk for Wishes to be held on Sunday to support kids with critical illnesses

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Karley Wear is among many other kids that have been financially supported by Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Karley was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis when she was three months old. One of the things that have helped her stay positive is to have a wish granted by Make-A-Wish. She asked for an online shopping spree.

According to officials, the Make-A-Wish Foundation is a non-profit organization that was founded in 1980 to help fulfill the wishes of children with a critical illness in an age range of two to 18 years old.

Anyone interested in supporting the good cause of Make-A-Wish can participate in Walk for Wishes on Sunday morning at Hessel Park. For more information, visit Walk for Wishes website .

Karley’s mom will be at the event to show her support for the organization and to express her appreciation for what it has done to her daughter and her family.

