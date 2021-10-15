CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauren Daigle gets key to City of Lafayette

By Abigail Jones
 9 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Mayor-President Josh Guillory presented Grammy-Award-winning artist Lauren Daigle with a key to the city of Lafayette.

Daigle, a local native, was in Lafayette on October 14 for a concert at the Cajundome. Guillory presented her with the key before the show.

UPDATE: Christian recording artist and Lafayette native Lauren Daigle wins 2 Grammy awards

“Lauren’s music is touching millions around the world, so it was great to have her perform here at home. She is an inspirational Ambassador for our community,” Guillory wrote on his LinkedIn page . “On behalf of Lafayette, thanks and congratulations to Lauren Daigle, and best wishes for continued success!”

