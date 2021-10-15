CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Pepper Teigen Says Daughter Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Are ‘Really Involved’ Parents Raising ‘Normal’ Kids

By Eliza Thompson
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 9 days ago

They’re just like Us! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are one of the most famous couples in Hollywood, but according to Pepper Teigen, they do their best to make sure their kids have as normal a life as possible.

“Chrissy is very into her children’s … everything,” the Pepper Thai cookbook author, 59, told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting her upcoming Food Network special, Getting Spicy With Pepper Teigen. “They’ve been really involved. If they’re home, they’ll take the kids to school and pick them up.”

The supermodel, 35, and the Grammy winner, 42, share daughter Luna, 5, and son Miles, 3. Pepper, who lives with the family, loves being present for all the milestones she might miss if she didn’t have a front-row seat to their growth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AmM98_0cSjdX3s00
Pepper Teigen, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. Courtesy Pepper Teigen/Instagram; Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“Me and Luna are, like, buddies,” the Thailand native told Us. “We have our own little secrets. … I take every chance that I can take her to be, like, normal — go to the mall, go to the drive-through.”

As one of two expert cooks in the household, Pepper also loves cooking dinner for her grandkids, especially when they request their favorite dishes. There’s one line she won’t cross, though.

“I really listen to the parents,” she explained, noting that she won’t let Miles and Luna have dessert first — a frequent request — unless their mom and dad say it’s OK.

In the new special, Pepper will share some of her favorite recipes with help from her grandchildren and Chrissy’s sister, Tina Teigen.

“It’s going to be so much fun,” Pepper told Us of the “exciting” show. “I hope everybody enjoys it like I do.”

Some of the dishes she’ll make include fried chicken, lamb, corn salad and a soft-serve pineapple ice cream that Miles and Luna love. Both kids appear in the special too, though Pepper noted that the “still shy” Miles would sometimes run away from the cameras when he was supposed to be filming.

Cooking has always been important in the Teigen family, Pepper added.

“We’ve been cooking together since [Chrissy] was little,” Pepper said of her younger daughter, who has authored two cookbooks of her own. “She loved cooking. She made up her own recipes. … And I cook a lot with her sister, of course. That’s how we bond.”

Getting Spicy With Pepper Teigen premieres on Food Network Saturday, November 6, at 12 p.m. ET. The special will also be available to stream via Discovery+.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

Listen to Hollywood's top stars dish their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential

Comments / 0

Related
arcamax.com

Chrissy Teigen details grief after pregnancy loss

Chrissy Teigen "felt suctioned to the couch" after her pregnancy loss. In 2020, Chrissy and her husband John Legend - who have children Luna, five, and Miles, three, together - announced they were expecting their third child together. However, Chrissy suffered partial placenta abruption and the baby, they named Jack, was stillborn.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luna
Person
Chrissy Teigen
Person
John Legend
Us Weekly

Chrissy Teigen Reflects on Depression After Pregnancy Loss: ‘I Felt Suctioned to the Couch’

Opening up. Amid Pregnancy Loss Awareness Week, Chrissy Teigen is remembering her postpartum journey and sharing her candid thoughts via social media. “Pregnancy loss awareness week you say?? I know. I feel like I never let you forget it, either, the Cravings founder, 35, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, October 16. “But I was going through BTS of cookbook making with @adeenasussman and came across this photo, taken soon after losing our little jack.”
WOMEN'S HEALTH
ABC 4

Chrissy Teigen shares about how she got through the grief of losing her baby

On Good Things Utah this morning – Chrissy Teigen is opening up about how her cookbook and friends helped her get through the grief of losing her “baby jack” more than a year ago. In an Instagram post on Monday, Teigen noted that it is Pregnancy Loss Awareness week. She found a behind-the-scenes photo from working on her latest cookbook with Adeena Sussman, “soon after losing our little jack.” The photo shows Teigen under a blanket as Sussman worked next to her.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HuffingtonPost

Chrissy Teigen Explains Why Her Family Travels With Baby Jack's Ashes

Baby Jack will always have a special place in Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s family. The model and her musician husband experienced the pregnancy loss a year ago after a delivery at 20 weeks. Teigen was diagnosed with a partial placental abruption. She later shared on Instagram that she and Legend “had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Cooking#Mom And Dad#Food Network
US Magazine

Chrissy Teigen’s Quotes About Her and John Legend’s Late Son Jack

In memoriam. Chrissy Teigen has been transparent about her grieving process since suffering a pregnancy loss in September 2020. The Cravings author and her husband, John Legend, named their late son Jack, honoring his death the following month with an Instagram post. “We never decide on our babies’ names until...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

The touching reason Chrissy Teigen travels with her late son's ashes

Chrissy Teigen is reflecting on how pregnancy loss affects the whole family, a year after her baby son Jack’s death. In an interview with Scary Mommy, Teigen revealed that her kids, Luna, 5, and Miles, 3, whom she shares with husband John Legend, find comfort in traveling with their late brother’s ashes.
CELEBRITIES
INFORUM

Teigen: Being in awe of other moms makes me a better one

Social media makes it easy for everyone to feel like they’re falling short in any number of ways, and moms are often hit especially hard by posts that paint a seemingly picture-perfect perspective of motherhood. And sometimes, social posts about another mom’s parenting journey punch you in the gut and...
FARGO, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 17, Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Dad Seal — Photos

Leni Klum rocked a black mini dress while posing for photos with dad Seal at the LA premiere of Netflix’s ‘The Harder They Fall.’. Heidi Klum‘s 17-year-old daughter Leni made a rare red carpet appearance with her adopted father, Seal, on Wednesday, October 13 at the premiere for the new Netflix Western film, The Harder They Fall. Leni and Seal, who has raised the rising model with Heidi, 48, since her birth in 2004, posed for photos together on the carpet at The Shrine in Los Angeles. The pair were there to celebrate the new film, which Seal contributed to the soundtrack of alongside JAY-Z and Lauryn Hill.
LOS ANGELES, CA
rolling out

‘Family Matters’ star Darius McCrary responds to Sidney Starr dating rumors

Actor Darius McCrary of “Family Matters” fame has been the topic discussion after a picture of him with transgender reality Sidney Starr made its way around social media. Starr, who’s appeared on “Baddies ATL” and “Love & Hip Hop,” got rapper Chingy caught up with the tabloid rumors several years back when he was captured in a picture with her at a club. However, McCrary isn’t fazed by the discussion or the picture.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Blasts Her Family For Taking Away Even Her ‘Door For Privacy’ In New Instagram Message

Britney Spears recently shared another emotional message for her family, taking to social media to air out her grievances. Britney Spears is on the brink of being completely free of her conservatorship, and she’s continuing to express her feelings about the ordeal on social media. The “Stronger” singer posted to her Instagram on Tuesday, October 5 with some ethereal art showing a woman flying in to save another woman lying helpless on a mattress on the ground.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Addison Rae Is Serving Body in a Skintight Cutout Dress

When I woke up this morning, the first thing I saw was Addison Rae's abs—as it should be. The influencer was all over my timeline due to her incredibly sexy look from ELLE's Women in Hollywood party. Keeping her aesthetic minimal and chic, Addison donned a super simple black gown...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

How RHONJ’s Jackie Goldschneider Told Her Kids About Cheating Rumors: They Were ‘So Scared’

Staying transparent with her tykes. Jackie Goldschneider told her children about the cheating rumors that aired on season 11 of Real Housewives of New Jersey. “I had to explain to them what was going on because they were hearing it from kids at school,” the reality star, 45, who is married to Evan Goldschneider, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, October 21, while promoting her Neolastin with NUFLEX partnership. “Teenagers, especially the girls in their grade, watch the show. We did have to tell them about all that was happening.”
RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

40K+
Followers
9K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy