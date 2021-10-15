Pepper Teigen Says Daughter Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Are ‘Really Involved’ Parents Raising ‘Normal’ Kids

They’re just like Us! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are one of the most famous couples in Hollywood, but according to Pepper Teigen, they do their best to make sure their kids have as normal a life as possible.

“Chrissy is very into her children’s … everything,” the Pepper Thai cookbook author, 59, told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting her upcoming Food Network special, Getting Spicy With Pepper Teigen. “They’ve been really involved. If they’re home, they’ll take the kids to school and pick them up.”

The supermodel, 35, and the Grammy winner, 42, share daughter Luna, 5, and son Miles, 3. Pepper, who lives with the family, loves being present for all the milestones she might miss if she didn’t have a front-row seat to their growth.

Pepper Teigen, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. Courtesy Pepper Teigen/Instagram; Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“Me and Luna are, like, buddies,” the Thailand native told Us. “We have our own little secrets. … I take every chance that I can take her to be, like, normal — go to the mall, go to the drive-through.”

As one of two expert cooks in the household, Pepper also loves cooking dinner for her grandkids, especially when they request their favorite dishes. There’s one line she won’t cross, though.

“I really listen to the parents,” she explained, noting that she won’t let Miles and Luna have dessert first — a frequent request — unless their mom and dad say it’s OK.

In the new special, Pepper will share some of her favorite recipes with help from her grandchildren and Chrissy’s sister, Tina Teigen.

“It’s going to be so much fun,” Pepper told Us of the “exciting” show. “I hope everybody enjoys it like I do.”

Some of the dishes she’ll make include fried chicken, lamb, corn salad and a soft-serve pineapple ice cream that Miles and Luna love. Both kids appear in the special too, though Pepper noted that the “still shy” Miles would sometimes run away from the cameras when he was supposed to be filming.

Cooking has always been important in the Teigen family, Pepper added.

“We’ve been cooking together since [Chrissy] was little,” Pepper said of her younger daughter, who has authored two cookbooks of her own. “She loved cooking. She made up her own recipes. … And I cook a lot with her sister, of course. That’s how we bond.”

Getting Spicy With Pepper Teigen premieres on Food Network Saturday, November 6, at 12 p.m. ET. The special will also be available to stream via Discovery+.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

