An Australian marathon swimmer has made history after crossing the English Channel for a record 44th time.Chloe McCardel waved as she strode ashore near Pointe de la Courte Dune on the French coast on Wednesday afternoon after a gruelling 10-hour swim across from Kent Her historic 44th swim across the Dover Strait sees her stand alone in the history books, and unofficially crowned “Queen of the English Channel”.Ms McCardel was seen confidently cutting through the waves as she drew closer and closer to France, watched over by a safety boat.Despite spending so many hours in the chilly Channel waters, the...

SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO