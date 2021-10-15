CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darren Criss and Wife Mia Swier Are Expecting Their 1st Child: ‘The Ultimate Collab Dropping’

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pb6Ib_0cSjd7RT00
Courtesy of Darren Criss/Instagram

Ready for daddy duty! Glee alum Darren Criss announced that he and wife Mia Swier are expecting their first child.

“We’ve been making music for years,” Criss, 34, shared the happy news via Instagram on Friday, October 15, alongside snaps of the couple in the recording studio listening to an ultrasound. “But this time we made a BEAT. The ultimate collab droppin Spring 2022.”

Following the American Crime Story alum’s announcement, a handful of his celebrity friends and former Glee costars shared their heartfelt wishes for the growing family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I1T4X_0cSjd7RT00
Courtesy of Darren Criss/Instagram

“CONGRATULATIONS OH MY GOD,” Rachel Zegler commented on his post, while Max Adler — who played Dave Karofsky on the Fox series — wrote, “Yessss!!!! Congrats you guys!!!!”

The University of Michigan alum shared the same news via Twitter, alongside the first look at the 34-year-old Effin Media founder’s growing belly. In the video clip, the couple listened to their baby’s heartbeat and smiled.

After dating for nearly eight years, Us Weekly confirmed in February 2019 that the pair tied the knot during a ceremony in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Before their big day, the Elsie Fest founder proposed to his longtime love one year earlier.

“Mia and I have had seven and a half years of fun, wacky, wonderful, CRAZY adventures together,” he captioned an Instagram post in January 2018. “And I’m happy to announce that we’re kicking those adventures up a notch. We’re goin for it. To boldly go where neither of us have gone before. Engage.”

Shortly after popping the question, Criss gushed about his forthcoming nuptials and settling down with his soon-to-be bride.

“It’s a long time coming and I’m excited for the next chapter,” the California native exclusively told Us in February 2018, noting that being engaged “feels great.”

At the time, he already had an inkling about the secret to a happy marriage: “I think for any young man preparing for marriage, it’s best to get used to saying,‘Whatever you want, dear,’” the Broadway alum said at the time. “So I’m perfecting my ‘Yes, dears,’ and ‘whatever you want!’ Whatever makes her happy makes me happy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aOcWN_0cSjd7RT00
Courtesy of Darren Criss/Instagram

In addition to their individual day jobs, the couple jointly owns piano bar Tramp Stamp Granny’s in Los Angeles, as a result of their “deep nostalgia for musical theater, [which] seems to strike a big chord,” Criss noted during an August 2018 The Hollywood Reporter profile.

“You see people light up when they walk into 100-plus people screaming the words to ‘Mamma Mia.’ Giving people a place — a radical alternative to Hollywood clubs — to celebrate that and escape is a real joy to me,” the former Starkid performer explained at the time.

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.

Us Weekly

Lauren Lane: Chris Apologized for Touring Shortly After Son Dutton’s Birth

Compare and contrast! Lauren Lane (née Bushnell) and Chris Lane welcomed their son, Dutton, in June — and the little’s one arrival has had an effect on their marriage. “I don’t know if it’s been, like, a strain, but there [have] definitely been times where I’ve had to apologize or he’s had to apologize,” the Bachelor alum, 31, exclusively told Us Weekly of parenthood while promoting her Lauren Lane X Sonomo Goods for Life collection on Wednesday, October 20. “For instance, he was touring a lot about a month ago and when he got back, I left him alone with Dutton for a couple of days just running errands, trying to get my work done. And he was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I knew it was hard, but I didn’t fully know. So I’m so sorry that I was traveling. I feel so bad.’”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Bryan Greenberg and Jamie Chung’s Relationship Timeline

A perfect fit! Bryan Greenberg and Jamie Chung have one of Hollywood’s sweetest love stories — and they’re still making fans swoon on the regular. The pair started dating in 2012 but had been aware of each other long before then. “[We met] like 10 years ago,” Chung told Us Weekly exclusively in December 2017. “But I was barely starting off, Bryan was working. We just so happened to recently work with the same producers … and they kept talking about this Bryan guy. I was like, ‘Who is this Bryan guy?’”
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Leni Klum joins dad Seal on red carpet in rare appearance

Leni Klum accompanied her dad, Seal, on the red carpet in a rare family outing. The 17-year-old aspiring model walked the red carpet with the musician, 58, for the premiere of the film "The Harder They Fall." The film was written and directed by Seal's (real name Henry Olusegun Adeola Samuel) brother, Jeymes Samuel.
CELEBRITIES
Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

