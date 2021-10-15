"He Wants PSG, Real Madrid, Barcelona" Ex Manchester United Player Gary Neville Thinks Mohamed Salah Will Leave Liverpool

Sky Sports pundit and former Manchester United defender Gary Neville believes Mohamed Salah will leave Liverpool and follow big names of the past.

Mohamed Salah is in the form of his life at the moment. Speculation about his future and whether it's with Liverpool or not has always been unknown.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The Egyptian winger is not one to talk to the media about his future and leaves very little for them to work with.

He has always said he loves playing at Liverpool and recent reports say that he is more than happy to stay if paid what he's worth.

Comments From Gary Neville

Gary Neville talks to Sky Sports about his feelings on Mohamed Salah's future:

“I don’t think he will stay at Liverpool for the rest of his career. It's my personal view. It’s always been that view but I could be wrong. The Premier League would be weaker if he left.”

“I just think you look at someone like Cristiano Ronaldo, Beckham, Mbappe, it’s not all about the money. There’s a project and there’s something they have to achieve in their lives."

"They have to play at certain clubs, they have to go and experience certain things.”

"I think Salah’s got to experience Real Madrid, the Bernabeu. Real Madrid are going to come back."

"I think he’s done an unbelievable job at Liverpool. I’ve just always felt he wants a Paris, a Real Madrid, a Barcelona and I think he’ll go and get it. But I might be wrong.”

Author Verdict

If Liverpool offer the right contract, then I believe Salah stays. He loves Liverpool. Liverpool love him.

His chances of a legacy will be much higher staying at Liverpool than going to any of the other clubs. Real Madrid and Barcelona are in a state at the moment and PSG play in such a poor league.

Salah will win just as much at Liverpool while playing at a better standard and with a better manager.

