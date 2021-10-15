CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

"He Wants PSG, Real Madrid, Barcelona" Ex Manchester United Player Gary Neville Thinks Mohamed Salah Will Leave Liverpool

By Damon Carr
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 9 days ago

Sky Sports pundit and former Manchester United defender Gary Neville believes Mohamed Salah will leave Liverpool and follow big names of the past.

Mohamed Salah is in the form of his life at the moment. Speculation about his future and whether it's with Liverpool or not has always been unknown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EJWGM_0cSjd6Yk00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The Egyptian winger is not one to talk to the media about his future and leaves very little for them to work with.

He has always said he loves playing at Liverpool and recent reports say that he is more than happy to stay if paid what he's worth.

Comments From Gary Neville

Gary Neville talks to Sky Sports about his feelings on Mohamed Salah's future:

“I don’t think he will stay at Liverpool for the rest of his career. It's my personal view. It’s always been that view but I could be wrong. The Premier League would be weaker if he left.”

“I just think you look at someone like Cristiano Ronaldo, Beckham, Mbappe, it’s not all about the money. There’s a project and there’s something they have to achieve in their lives."

"They have to play at certain clubs, they have to go and experience certain things.”

"I think Salah’s got to experience Real Madrid, the Bernabeu. Real Madrid are going to come back."

"I think he’s done an unbelievable job at Liverpool. I’ve just always felt he wants a Paris, a Real Madrid, a Barcelona and I think he’ll go and get it. But I might be wrong.”

Author Verdict

If Liverpool offer the right contract, then I believe Salah stays. He loves Liverpool. Liverpool love him.

His chances of a legacy will be much higher staying at Liverpool than going to any of the other clubs. Real Madrid and Barcelona are in a state at the moment and PSG play in such a poor league.

Salah will win just as much at Liverpool while playing at a better standard and with a better manager.

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Gary Neville criticises Manchester United as he insists 'they are nowhere near good enough' following defeat to Leicester and warns 'the pressure will build' on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Gary Neville has launched a stinging criticism of Manchester United as he claimed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side 'are nowhere near good enough'. United were beaten 4-2 by Leicester on Saturday, with Neville lamenting the lack of organisation in the team and their inability to cope against any 'half decent' team.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Bristling Gary Neville tears into Manchester United flops - calling them 'appalling', 'baggy', 'BABIES' who 'think they're better than they are' - but insists he will NEVER call for a manager to be sacked after being pressed on Solskjaer's future

Gary Neville has ripped into Manchester United stars, but insisted he will never call for a manager to be sacked when pressed on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's future. United lost 4-2 against Leicester in a highly disappointing showing on Saturday, leading to further questions over Solskjaer's management of the Red Devils.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Gary Neville does NOT think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be sacked imminently as Manchester United manager despite scathing criticism after Leicester defeat... but thinks Antonio Conte or Brendan Rodgers are not good fits to replace the Norwegian

Gary Neville predicts Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will not be sacked as Manchester United manager amid the Red Devils' poor Premier League form and has asked the club to 'stick to plan'. Solskjaer's United lost 4-2 to Leicester City on Saturday to make it three Premier League games without a win,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Neville
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Mohamed Salah
Daily Mail

Jamie Carragher insists Cristiano Ronaldo would NOT get into a combined Manchester United and Liverpool XI as he picks 'superstar' Mason Greenwood instead - and Gary Neville selects NINE Anfield stars!

Jamie Carragher has claimed Cristiano Ronaldo would not feature in a Manchester United and Liverpool combined XI, and believes Jurgen Klopp would not pick him right now. The 36-year-old star has scored five goals in seven matches across all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men this season following his sensational return to Old Trafford in the summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Gary Neville criticises ‘appalling’ Manchester United and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Gary Neville criticised Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to play the “struggling” Harry Maguire against Leicester City on the weekend and described Manchester United’s performance as “appalling”. United lost 4-2 at the King Power after conceding three goals during a dismal second half, and Neville said the pressure is building on his former teammate Solskjaer after making a mistake in rushing captain Maguire back from injury to play in the game.“It’s not just the goals, generally he was nowhere near it,” Neville said of Maguire’s performance, speaking on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football. “[Eric] Bailly should have played alongside [Victor] Lindelof,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Gary Neville hints Zinedine Zidane could be managerial solution for Manchester United

Gary Neville has suggested that Zinedine Zidane could be the answer to Manchester United’s struggles, with the team sitting sixth in the Premier League under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and already out of one cup competition.United were beaten 4-2 by Leicester on Saturday, having drawn with Everton and lost to Aston Villa in their previous two top-flight matches. They were also knocked out of the Carabao Cup by West Ham last month and seem no closer to ending their search for a trophy under former club striker Solskjaer, who apparently retains the backing of the club despite his side’s sub-par...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Gary Neville DOES lay into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his coaching staff after Manchester United's 'really disturbing' first half capitulation against Liverpool as he warns it puts 'massive pressure' on the Norwegian

Gary Neville has laid into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after Manchester United were put to the sword by Liverpool in a first-half shocker saw them go in at half-time 4-0 down. Naby Keita scored after just five minutes for the Reds and it didn't let up from there for the hosts, with Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah (twice) cashing in as the Red Devils made an astonishing capitulation in front of furious fans.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Real Madrid#Manchester United#Sky Sports#Egyptian#The Premier League#Mbappe#Psg
chatsports.com

Don't go for Conte! Gary Neville urges Manchester United not to hire fiery ex-Inter Milan boss because he is 'not the right fit' despite experienced league winner being available to replace under-fire Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Gary Neville insists Antonio Conte is 'not the right fit' for Manchester United as talk around Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's future intensifies. The Norwegian endured one of his worst days at Old Trafford as United were soundly beaten 5-0 at home by arch rivals Liverpool on Sunday evening. The defeat has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Gary Neville: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United coaches ‘have to take blame’ for Liverpool thrashing

Gary Neville has questioned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tactical decisions in Manchester United’s 5-0 thrashing by rivals Liverpool on Sunday.United were torn apart at Old Trafford, with Mohamed Salah scoring a hat-trick after goals from Naby Keita and Diogo Jota. A miserable afternoon for United also saw Paul Pogba, who came on at half-time, shown a straight red card for a dangerous challenge on Keita.The result leaves United seventh in the Premier League, while Liverpool moved up to second place – just one point behind leaders Chelsea.Neville, a former teammate of Solskjaer at United, has come under fire in recent...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Mohamed Salah better than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, says Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says, on current form, Mohamed Salah is the best player in the world after the Egyptian shone in Saturday's 5-0 win over Watford. After scoring one of the most memorable goals of recent years in the draw with Manchester City two weeks ago, Salah was at it again at Vicarage Road, scoring a breathtaking effort and setting up two other goals in the 5-0 win over Watford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
LFCTransferRoom

Report: PSG Could Target Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah If Kylian Mbappe Leaves And Isn’t Replaced By Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland

A report has emerged suggesting that PSG could turn their attentions to Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah should they fail to retain Kylian Mbappe or sign Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland. According to a report from AS, Salah, who has been in remarkable form and has already scored 12 goals this season could...
PREMIER LEAGUE
defector.com

Mohamed Salah Is Worth Whatever He Wants

Arguing about who the best soccer player in the world is at any given moment is a lost cause. Everyone has their own biases, tastes, and judging criteria, so it’s almost impossible for two people to find enough common ground to even begin a sensible discussion of the topic. Often the debate devolves into both participants accusing the other of gerrymandering the terms and cherry-picking facts and stats to suit their own purposes, and the only thing anyone can agree on is that those who think differently are morons. The conversation is usually tedious, over-heated, exhausting, and unsatisfying for all involved.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Real Madrid: 3 players to target from Manchester United

Manchester United signed Raphael Varane from Real Madrid earlier this year, but there are several Red Devils who would be good signings for the Whites. too. Los Blancos have one of their most depleted squads in recent years, especially in defence given the departures of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane in quick succession. Manchester United, on the other hand, are very good on paper but have struggled under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season. Make no mistake, they have a squad to envy and are capable of winning a trophy or two this year.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
202
Followers
1K+
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy