WWE

Tag Team Championship Match Added to Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

By Jeremy Thomas
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Smackdown Tag Team Championships will be on the line on tonight’s supersized episode of WWE Smackdown. WWE has announced that the Street Profits will get a shot at the Usos and their titles on tonight’s show. You...

wrestlinginc.com

Bobby Lashley Pulled From WWE Signing Today

Bobby Lashley has been pulled from a Cricket Wireless autograph signing today in Houston, Texas. WWE announced that Lashley was being replaced by The Street Profits at the Meet & Greet. No reason was given for the change, but it was noted that Lashley is unable to attend. Lashley has...
WWE

