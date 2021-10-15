Game 1: Devils Vs. Blackhawks

The Capitals beat the New Jersey Devils all EIGHT times they played last season, which is surprising when you consider how often the Capitals play down to their opponent. Tonight’s matchup was made even more of a trap game when it was announced earlier today that the Devils’ best player, Jack Hughes, and their starting goaltender were put on injured reserve. But the Devils still have a slew of talent. They have one of the best defensemen in the game with Dougie Hamilton; Cap killer Yegor Sharangovich; young skilled talents like Nico Hischier, Dawson Mercer, Jesper Bratt; and good vets like Tomas Tatar, Damon Severson, and P.K. Subban. The Devils have a better roster than people think and the Capitals needed to show up ready or they’d be burned.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO