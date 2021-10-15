CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game 1: Devils Vs. Blackhawks

hockeybuzz.com
 9 days ago

So much excitement in the air surrounding the New Jersey Devils. Devils captain Nico Hischier is healthy and ready to lead a young squad full of talent. The biggest NHL acquisition in the offseason, Dougie Hamilton, looks to bring his veteran leadership, skill, and size while he is entering his prime...

hockeybuzz.com

bardown.com

Devils, Blackhawks honour Jimmy Hayes during warmups with special jerseys

The New Jersey Devils got their season underway at home on Friday night against the Chicago Blackhawks. Before the game, the two teams honoured the late Jimmy Hayes, who played his first NHL game with the Blackhawks in 2011-12 and his final NHL game with the Devils in 2017-18, by wearing special jerseys in his honour for the pre-game warm-ups.
NHL
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks: New Jersey Devils have a new threat on defense

The Chicago Blackhawks played a very tough game on Wednesday against the Colorado Avalanche. The Avalanche are one of the best teams in the league so it shouldn’t be a surprise that they won but you can be annoyed that the Hawks were disorganized and flat-out bad. Seth Jones and...
NHL
FanSided

Blackhawks: Gabriel Landeskog Gets Suspended Two Games

The NHL announced on Thursday that they have suspended Gabriel Landeskog for two games for his dirty hit on Kirby Dach during the first game of the season. The Chicago Blackhawks star forward luckily did not get hurt on the play. The play on which Landeskog hit Dach, saw Landeskog...
NHL
NJ.com

After blowing lead, Devils beat Blackhawks in opener as Hughes scores twice

Not only did defenseman Dougie Hamilton pay instant dividends for the New Jersey Devils, Jack Hughes had a game worthy of a No. 1 overall pick. Hughes scored his second goal of the game less than a minute into overtime, the high-priced Hamilton scored on his first shot as a Devil and New Jersey posted a 4-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks after blowing a late two-goal lead on Friday night at the Prudential Center in Newark.
NHL
Second City Hockey

Join the Dark Order: Blackhawks vs. Islanders preview

As the recruitment video/video promo for All Elite Wrestling’s loveable loser Dark Order stable goes, “before you can find yourself, you must lose yourself.” The Chicago Blackhawks have certainly lost themselves so far this season, opening the year with a 0-2-1 record and not being particularly close in any of the games, even the game when they took New Jersey to overtime.
NHL
NHL

Projected Lineup: Avalanche vs. Blackhawks

The Colorado Avalanche will begin its season at home for the fourth straight year when it opens the 2021-22 season against the Chicago Blackhawks tonight at Ball Arena. Goaltender Darcy Kuemper was the first netminder off the ice from morning skate and is expected to get the start in the crease. Kuemper appeared in 27 games for the Arizona Coyotes last season before the Avs acquired the 31-year-old in the offseason.
NHL
arcamax.com

Jack Hughes scores highlight goal in overtime as Devils top Blackhawks in opener

NEWARK, N.J. – Dougie Hamilton could not have drawn it up much better. First game. First shift. First shot. One loud introduction to his new team and fanbase. The star defenseman scored 17 seconds into the season opener as the Devils beat the Chicago Blackhawks, 4-3, in overtime on Friday before a sellout crowd at Prudential Center. Andreas Johnsson added a goal and Jack Hughes scored twice, including the OT winner.
NHL
NHL

Mailbag: Devils, Blackhawks playoff chances, Rangers without captain

Here is the Oct. 13 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked using #OvertheBoards. New Jersey Devils, make or miss the Stanley Cup Playoffs? -- @HarryJB4. Miss, but that's not a bad thing or a knock on the Devils because they have the potential to be one of the most improved teams in the NHL this season.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Kings, Blues, Blackhawks, Senators, Canadiens

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Los Angeles Kings might be getting good news after what looked like a serious injury to defenseman Drew Doughty. Meanwhile, the status on a Vladimir Tarasenko trade seems to change weekly. How long will he be staying with the St. Louis Blues? The Ottawa Senators seemed to have dismissed rumors that they’re looking to add a top-nine center to their group and there were plenty of scouts at the Blackhawks game on Thursday, many of them likely checking in on Dylan Strome.
NHL
FanSided

Islanders vs. Blackhawks: Keys to getting a win in Chicago

The New York Islanders are in Chicago to take on the Blackhawks. With two tough losses to start the regular season, tensions are running high among the fanbase. How can the Islanders improve?. The focus has to be on the system, specifically in the D-Zone. Players seem not sure of...
NHL
Second City Hockey

Failure’s Not Flattering: Blackhawks vs. Canucks preview

After a catastrophic 0-3-1 start to the 2021-22 campaign, the Blackhawks are still in search of their first victory of the season heading into Thursday evening’s contest against the Canucks. Both teams will be desperate for two points. Vancouver, who finished seventh in the North last season, has brought last...
NHL
Japers' Rink

Capitals vs Devils Recap: Caps Burn The Devils In 4-1 Win

The Capitals beat the New Jersey Devils all EIGHT times they played last season, which is surprising when you consider how often the Capitals play down to their opponent. Tonight’s matchup was made even more of a trap game when it was announced earlier today that the Devils’ best player, Jack Hughes, and their starting goaltender were put on injured reserve. But the Devils still have a slew of talent. They have one of the best defensemen in the game with Dougie Hamilton; Cap killer Yegor Sharangovich; young skilled talents like Nico Hischier, Dawson Mercer, Jesper Bratt; and good vets like Tomas Tatar, Damon Severson, and P.K. Subban. The Devils have a better roster than people think and the Capitals needed to show up ready or they’d be burned.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Boeser returns but Canucks come out flat in 5-2 loss to the Sabres

Tuesday October 19: Buffalo Sabres 5 - Vancouver Canucks 2. The Abbotsford Canucks head home from their season-opening road trip at .500 after erasing a 2-0 deficit to grab a point in their 4-3 overtime loss to the Ontario Reign on Tuesday night. Abbotsford will also have a new No....
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Formula Intolerance

The phrase "they're just rearranging the chairs on the deck of the Titanic" gets used frequently when a team is mired in a downward spiral with no easy fixes to get the ship back on course. Sadly, this phrase has been a common one for the Blackhawks during Jeremy Colliton's tenure as head coach.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Deferred Dividends

The Blackhawks churned out one of their stronger efforts for large swaths of last night's contest versus the Canucks. However, breakdowns on defense and inability to capitalize on scoring opportunities at even strength are preventing this team from getting into the win column. In press conferences, head coach Jeremy Colliton...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Canucks right the ship in Chicago, will wrap trip at Seattle's home opener

Thursday October 21 - Vancouver Canucks 4 - Chicago Blackhawks 1. I was so wrong about the Chicago Blackhawks. I thought they'd challenge for a playoff spot this year, with Jonathan Toews back in the fold, Seth Jones helping to shore up the D, and a disrespected Marc-Andre Fleury once again ready to prove he'd been underestimated.
NHL
Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live scoring updates

Detroit Red Wings (2-2-1) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (0-4-1) Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. CINEMA MAGIC:Detroit Red Wings Moritz Seider wears 53 because of Herbie the Love Bug. ABOUT LAST NIGHT:Detroit Red Wings boxed in by penalties in 6-1 loss to Montreal Canadiens. Game notes: The Red...
NHL
WGN News

Blackhawks’ Kane misses practice due to COVID-19 protocol

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane missed practice on Saturday because of the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Fellow forward Ryan Carpenter and defenseman Erik Gustafsson also missed practice for the same reason. The announcement doesn’t necessarily mean that any of the players tested positive. General manager Stan Bowman said during training camp that the […]
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Is there still faith in Jeremy Colliton? 3 takeaways from the Chicago Blackhawks’ 6-3 loss, which dropped them to 0-5-1 and ended the United Center sellout streak.

So what now? The Chicago Blackhawks played another game where they matched the other team’s intensity and kept up with them on the scoreboard. For a period. But then they imploded, just like they did in all but one other game this season (the overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils). The 6-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings Sunday at the United Center wasn’t just your average loss. It sank the ...
NHL

