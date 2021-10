Jaden Carl Anthony Kramp, 19, was also sentenced to 45 days in jail, with credit for four days already served and work release permitted. Another 45-day jail sentence may be deferred if he complies with terms of his probation. District Judge Stephen Wentzell granted a stay of adjudication, under which no conviction will appear on Kramp's record if he complies with the terms of his sentence.

14 DAYS AGO