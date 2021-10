Kamala Harris has called on Americans of all backgrounds to confront the history of European colonisers who attacked tribal people upon discovering the Americas. Talking in front of the National Congress of American Indians on Tuesday, the US vice president said that the story of European colonisers arriving in the New World in the late 15th Century “was not the whole story” about America’s founding. She argued that “that has never been the whole story”, in an acknowledgement of the destruction and violence brought about by figures including Christopher Columbus. Ms Harris said Columbus and European colonisers “ushered...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO