CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Sen. Bernie Sanders: Let's stand together to protect working families (Opinion)

By Sen. Bernie Sanders
wvgazettemail.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn America today, the very rich are becoming richer while millions of working families are struggling to put food on the table or pay their bills. We now have the absurd situation in which two multi-billionaires own more wealth than the bottom 40% of Americans; the top 1% owns more wealth...

www.wvgazettemail.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

A week that could transform Joe Biden's presidency

(CNN) — Joe Biden is tantalizingly close to fulfilling what supporters see as the historic promise of his presidency in the coming days, at a critical moment for his social policy transformation at home and his hopes of reclaiming US leadership overseas. After weeks of feuding between moderate and progressive...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
State
West Virginia State
CBS Minnesota

Talking Points: Rep. Ilhan Omar Discusses The Path To Passing The Build Back Better Plan

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – President Joe Biden’s big domestic agenda includes proposals for child care programs, universal pre-kindergarten, and an extension of the child tax credit. But it’s still not clear if Democrats have the votes to pass it. On the campaign trail, Joe Biden made a lot of promises. One of the biggest was free community college for all and free pre-kindergarten for every 3 and 4-year-old. But the president has had to scale back his proposals recently. Community college is now out, a casualty of drawn-out negotiations with his own party. Two senators, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, have...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia’s Manchin agreeable to wealth tax for Biden plan

Pivotal Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin appears to be on board with White House proposals for new taxes on billionaires and certain corporations to help pay for President Joe Biden’s scaled-back social services and climate change package. Biden huddled with the conservative West Virginia Democrat and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer at the president’s Delaware home […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Pelosi says 'we're almost there' on huge US legislative bills

After months of fierce political wrangling, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday she expects agreement on a huge social spending package and a vote on a cross-party infrastructure bill this week, adding: "We're almost there." President Joe Biden had been intent on securing passage of the two mega-measures -- which Democrats see as vital to their party's political hopes in midterm elections next year -- before he leaves for a climate summit in Glasgow that opens October 31. And the White House noted "progress" was being made as Biden met with a key member of his party Sunday, a sentiment shared by the top Democrat in Congress. Asked on CNN's "State of the Union" whether the agreement on the spending package and votes on infrastructure could occur in the coming week, Pelosi replied, "that's the plan."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Bernie Sanders
Real News Network

Bernie Sanders stands firm on Medicare expansion: ‘It’s not coming out’

This story originally appeared in Common Dreams on Oct. 24, 2021. It is shared here with permission under a Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0) license. Sen. Bernie Sanders on Saturday was quick to push back on reporting that two of the most popular provisions in President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan—an expansion of Medicare benefits and guaranteed paid family leave—are poised to be dropped from the proposal due to objections from right-wing Democrats. “It’s not coming out,” Sanders said of a measure that would expand Medicare to cover dental, hearing, and vision care for tens of millions of older Americans—a proposal he has pushed for years and which is supported by 84% of Americans including nearly nine in 10 Democratic voters.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Billionaires#Sen#Americans#Democrats#Medicare#Va#Republican#Democratic
AFP

Democrats mull tax on assets of US billionaires

US President Joe Biden's Democratic allies are considering imposing a tax on the wealthiest Americans, a longstanding goal of the political left that could finally be enacted to pay for a massive social spending plan. Democratic senators are expected to soon detail the proposal that would allow Washington to reap revenue from the increase in value of stocks, property and other assets of the wealthiest Americans, which generally is not taxed unless it is sold. The idea comes as Democrats in Congress scramble to find an agreement on a social spending bill worth just under $2 trillion that party moderates have thus far refused to pass, worried about its deleterious economic effects. "I wouldn't call that a wealth tax, but it would help get at capital gains which are an extraordinary large part of the income of the wealthiest individuals and right now escape taxation until they're realized," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday on CNN.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Housing
TheAtlantaVoice

Pelosi floats Democrats acting alone as ‘one path’ to raising debt ceiling but still hopes for bipartisanship

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday suggested that the budget reconciliation process could be one way toward raising the debt ceiling in December. “That’s one path. But we’re still hoping to have bipartisanship,” Pelosi told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union.” In September, Pelosi previously said raising the debt ceiling would not be done through reconciliation as part […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Biden hosting budget talks in Delaware with Schumer, Manchin

President Joe Biden was hosting two pivotal senators for meetings in Delaware on Sunday in hopes of resolving lingering disputes over Democrats long-stalled effort to craft an expansive social and environment measure.Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer D-N.Y., and Sen. Joe Manchin D-W.Va., were scheduled to attend the session, the White House said. Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema D-Ariz., two of their party's most moderate members, have insisted on reducing the size of the package and have pressed for other changes.Democrats initially planned that the measure would contain $3.5 trillion worth of spending and tax initiatives...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy