The Psychology Behind "Squid Game"

By Reviewed by Ekua Hagan
psychologytoday.com
 9 days ago

Netflix's "Squid Game" depicts a deadly competition in which people play children's games for a cash prize. The intense pressure the competitors in "Squid Game" are under illustrates the diminishing benefits of pressure on performance. In "Squid Game," the workers who enforce the rules in the game wear identical...

www.psychologytoday.com

thewichitan.com

Green light on “Squid Game”

By now you might’ve heard the name “Squid Game,” an original Netflix series created by Hwang Dong-hyuk. The dark, intense and at many times, disturbing Korean thriller became a sensation overnight. With just nine episodes at about an hour each, “Squid Game” reached first place in view count, just four days after its initial release.
TV & VIDEOS
Cornell Daily Sun

The Twisted Squid Game

The Korean thriller Squid Game made its resounding Netflix debut on Sept. 17, rapidly snowballing in popularity and igniting near unanimous enthusiasm amongst viewers. Its foundational concept — a contest in which participants vie for an extortionate cash sum in a series of children’s games — is intriguing and innocuous, belying the harrowing atrocity that ensues.
VIDEO GAMES
Quinnipiac Chronicle

All squid, no game: Korean Netflix series ‘Squid Game’ is a smash hit

It’s fair to say that Netflix’s Korean thriller “Squid Game” broke the internet. In the three weeks since its release, Twitter has produced endless memes, from recipes for the dalgona candy featured in one of the show’s infamous challenges to fans pondering if they would survive the red light, green light game.
RECIPES
thestatetimes.com

“Squid Game”: Play or Pause?

Back when we were kids, no matter the age of whoever may read this, it is a common experience that you would spend hours outside, playing with your friends. Time would pass by so quickly before you had to go inside for dinner and put an end to the night. You would wake up wanting more. Something so innocent and sweet about our childhoods… turned upside down. This is “Squid Game”.
TV SERIES
Axios

"Squid Game" meets video games

"Squid Game" is Netflix's biggest series launch ever with more than 111 million views, but the show has taken root beyond the streaming platform in spaces like TikTok and the gaming industry. Why it matters: The battle royale-style show's influence in video games seems to spread more every week. In...
VIDEO GAMES
TVShowsAce

‘Squid Game’ Costumes for Halloween

Squid Game continues as a massive Netflix hit. The storyline is a tad bit morbid. However, with Halloween in three weeks, costumes from the mega-hit are bound to show up at your door. This Korean thriller dominates the streaming giant. In fact, the costumes will probably dominate the Halloween holiday. Be on the lookout.
TV & VIDEOS
hwchronicle.com

“Squid Game” Review

Within the first five days of its release, Korean survival drama “Squid Game” reached No. 1 on Netflix in 22 countries and territories. Six days later, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos predicted the show may become Netflix’s biggest success yet at a Los Angeles Code conference. Written and directed by Hwang...
LOS ANGELES, CA
crusadernews.com

Squid Game: Are you watching?

Squid Game is a new series launched by Netflix that is causing a furor. Experts believe that this show will become the most-watched series that Netflix has ever had. Squid Game is about hundreds of people who are going through many economic difficulties who accept a strange invitation to a game of survival in which there is a 38.4 million-dollar prize awaiting the winner but there is a lot at stake.
TV SERIES
protocol.com

The ‘Squid Game’ effect

Good morning! This Thursday, "Squid Game" goes viral, GitLab goes public, and Amazon finally finds success with New World. The most popular piece of entertainment in the world right now is a South Korean dystopian series about income inequality. That says as much about the state of global society as it does about Netflix, which bankrolled the program and then convinced more than half of its 209 million subscribers to check it out in its first month.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
theprospectordaily.com

Squid Game SPOILER ALERT!

Netflix has produced multiple award-winning shows that have topped the charts. Recently a new show titled “Squid Game” has become Netflix’s number one most streamed show. Popular Netflix shows like Orange Is the New Black, The Queen’s Gambit, Ozark and, many more are all American series. This is the first...
TV SERIES
Daily Free Press

‘Squid Game’: Dystopian at its best

Let’s take the common phrase “no thoughts, head empty” in a literal sense today. Because for the past week, the only thing I’ve been thinking about is Netflix’s new hit show “Squid Game.”. In case you’re unfamiliar, “Squid Game” is a Korean drama series — that came out Sept. 17...
TV SERIES
svg.com

MrBeast Is Planning A Full On Squid Game

Korean-language Netflix series "Squid Game" has launched a global phenomenon, becoming the most-watched Netflix show in numerous countries and positioning itself to make TV award show history. The series has been inescapable on social media, and MrBeast has decided to get in on the action with a viral video that could lead to a full on "Squid Game."
TV SERIES
Battalion Texas AM

‘Squid Game,’ refreshing yet blunt

Hwang Dong-hyuk created, directed and wrote Netflix’s newest hit series “Squid Game,” which was released on the platform Sept. 17. Since its release, the one-season show has grown in popularity over several social media platforms and has amassed a bevy of memes, which also comes across as the masses misinterpreting the show itself. The show is set in South Korea and follows actor Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-Hun, and his life as a poor, lazy gambler who is overcome with misfortunes. Also known as Player 456, Seong Gi-Hun is given a chance to climb out of his dark hole and provide for his family by playing against hundreds of players in twisted Korean children’s games and winning prize money.
TV SERIES
wtmj.com

Scott’s initiation to Squid Game

Scott was “lucky” enough to find a card on his desk when he came into work today. We learn it is the same card that is given to participants in the new hit show ‘Squid Game’. We get some thoughts from callers, assessed if Scott would in fact do well enough in Squid Game to make it to the next round, and possibly win?
TV & VIDEOS
everythinglubbock.com

Trends and Friends takes on Squid Games

LUBBOCK, Texas– On today’s Trending Tuesday segment Olivia and Jacob took on one of the many popular games in the new hit Netflix series Squid Games! The object of this game was to cut the shape out of the cookie without breaking it!
LUBBOCK, TX
Collider

'Squid Game' Games in Order and Explained

If you take a walk around the virtual corridors of the internet these days, you’re bound to come across some memes, clips, quotes about Netflix Korean hit series Squid Game. After becoming the streamer’s biggest hit, with over 100 million views within the first month of its release, Squid Game has people everywhere talking about it, hashing out theories and, of course, reliving some of their favorite childhood games. In case you haven’t watched it (and live under a rock), the series follows a group of 400+ people who are deep in debt and agree to participate in a deadly competition in which they may end up dead or filthy rich. And they all get surprised when they discover each round of the Squid Game is a reproduction of children’s games, only with life or death stakes.
VIDEO GAMES
