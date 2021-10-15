The Psychology Behind "Squid Game"

If you take a walk around the virtual corridors of the internet these days, you’re bound to come across some memes, clips, quotes about Netflix Korean hit series Squid Game. After becoming the streamer’s biggest hit, with over 100 million views within the first month of its release, Squid Game has people everywhere talking about it, hashing out theories and, of course, reliving some of their favorite childhood games. In case you haven’t watched it (and live under a rock), the series follows a group of 400+ people who are deep in debt and agree to participate in a deadly competition in which they may end up dead or filthy rich. And they all get surprised when they discover each round of the Squid Game is a reproduction of children’s games, only with life or death stakes.

