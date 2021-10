Making it in the NBA sometimes just comes down to the opportunity (un)seized. Take Sam Dekker’s evening in Washington, for example. Before tonight, he’d played a grand total of five minutes of the Toronto Raptor’s preseason. The former Houston Rocket, who’d been flamethrowing overseas for the last several years, had been invited to the Toronto Raptors training camp to take (and score) two measly shots in two games.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO