Editor's note: Catch Randy Martinson and AgweekTV's Michelle Rook every Friday after markets close on the Agweek Market Wrap at agweek.com. The grain markets have done something no one expected, yet again. After the U.S. Department of Agriculture released their mostly negative October Crop Production and World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimate report, the grains have done nothing but rally. There is a saying in the markets that states when bearish (or bullish) news fails to pressure (or support) the market, maybe it's time for the trend to change. To add to that, seasonally soybeans put in a harvest low around the second week of October. Strong export sales have also helped the rally.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO