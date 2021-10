JT Daniels could return to action for the Georgia football team vs. Florida on Saturday. JT Daniels has not played in a month for the Georgia football team. Not since the Dawgs eviscerated the Vanderbilt Commodores in Nashville has the former five-star quarterback played a down for Georgia. Daniels has been dealing with a lat injury that has kept him sidelined for the last three games. All the while, his backup Stetson Bennett has played phenomenally, beating three top-25 SEC teams in a row in Arkansas, Auburn and Kentucky.

