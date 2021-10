Trust us, Adele's new album was worth the years-long wait. On Saturday, the singer sampled new music for the first time in five years, and fans are getting emotional. During her Instagram Live debut, Adele previewed her latest single "Easy on Me" — which will be released in full on Oct. 15 — without any warning. Towards the end of her video chat, she leaked a snippet of the ballad despite the fact that she "might get in trouble for playing it." With piano backing her voice, Adele sings, "There ain't no gold in this river / That I've been washing my hands in forever / I know there is hope in these waters," she sings. "But I can't bring myself to swim / When I am drowning in this silence / Baby, let me in."

CELEBRITIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO