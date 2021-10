Sneakerhead is a relatively new term, but the concept is simple. A sneakerhead is a sneaker enthusiast, someone who knows about shoes, learns about shoes, and participates in the distribution and consumption of the ever-moving sneaker world. There are levels of fandom, to be sure. You can be a casual sneakerhead and know a lot about the construction of a shoe and the brand histories, or just really love a specific style of sneaker you stay loyal to. There’s also the sneakerhead who knows the minute and location of every new sneaker drop, exactly what’s getting updated and how much they...

