Despite a second loss in as many nights, the good guys provided a lot of optimism for the still very young season. Doug McDermott led the Spurs with 25 points while Keldon Johnson poured in 20 of his own. Lonnie Walker IV came off the bench to contribute 17 points. Jakob Poeltl (10 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists) and Dejounte Murray (10 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists) once again flirted with a triple-double as the two filled the box score playing heavy minutes for the team.

