CALEDONIA — After years of listening to people ask her to open her own yoga studio, JoanMarie Cartier is answering that call. Her new business is called the Purple Pegasus and is located at 3141 State St. in Caledonia. It will be in the building of the historic Masonic Building at the corner of State Street and East Avenue.

CALEDONIA, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO