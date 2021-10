The Green Bay Packers will have a short turnaround between their Week 7 win over the Washington Football Team at Lambeau Field and their upcoming matchup against the unbeaten Arizona Cardinals squad in Glendale on Thursday. Moreover, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will be without one of the key persons on their coaching staff when they fly to Arizona, with Mike Garofolo of the NFL Network reporting that Green Bay defensive coordinator Joe Barry is out due to COVID-19.

