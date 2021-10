As the old song says, “it’s terror time again.” And that means that it’s time to dig around your friendly local streaming service to find the best horrors, thrillers and chillers out there to satisfy you from here until Halloween (or, at least, however far into the season you can manage to last). And when it comes to Horror, there are few better options for you than Tubi. Not only does it offer a surprisingly robust catalog of seasonally-appropriate movies for you and yours – many of which serve as deep cuts into the genre that are pretty far afield from the usual suspects – but it does so for the low, low price of free (plus or minus a few unobtrusive ad breaks).

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO