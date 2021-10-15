CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jags Week 6 final injury report: Robertson-Harris, Campbell ruled questionable vs. Dolphins

By James Johnson
 9 days ago
As previously reported on Thursday, the Jacksonville Jaguars left two players from the active roster behind during their trip to the United Kingdom. Those two players were linebacker Myles Jack (oblique) and offensive lineman Rashaad Coward (ankle), both of whom were officially ruled out on the final injury report Friday.

Two other players also surfaced on the final injury report as questionable in cornerback Tyson Campbell and defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris. On Monday, Jags coach Urban Meyer said both players “should be” able to play, so the team is at least hopeful that both will be able to suit up as game-time decisions.

In terms of changes from Thursday to Friday, the Jags upgraded three players. Guard Ben Bartch and center Tyler Shatley, both of whom will be starting Sunday, were upgraded to full participation Friday after they were previously limited with groin injuries. Defensive lineman Adam Gotsis also was upgraded to full participation after taking Thursday off to rest.

As for the Miami Dolphins, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will play, but they ruled two starters out in cornerback Xavien Howard and receiver DeVante Parker. To get the latest in Dolphins news, head over to the Dolphins Wire as we approach Sunday’s game.

