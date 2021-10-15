Psychiatric exam ordered for Dallas man accused of killing entire family

James Lee Webb Photo credit Dallas County Jail

A psychiatric exam has been ordered for a Dallas man who is accused of killing his entire family because they woke him up from a nap.

58-year-old James Lee Webb, also known as James Lee Manning according to the Dallas County Jail, is facing capital murder charges for the shooting deaths of his wife, Victoria Bunton, and two children a year ago. Police say the mother and two teenagers had been arguing loudly and that Webb was trying to sleep off a headache.

