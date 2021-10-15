CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Psychiatric exam ordered for Dallas man accused of killing entire family

By L.P. Phillips
 9 days ago
James Lee Webb Photo credit Dallas County Jail

A psychiatric exam has been ordered for a Dallas man who is accused of killing his entire family because they woke him up from a nap.

58-year-old James Lee Webb, also known as James Lee Manning according to the Dallas County Jail, is facing capital murder charges for the shooting deaths of his wife, Victoria Bunton, and two children a year ago. Police say the mother and two teenagers had been arguing loudly and that Webb was trying to sleep off a headache.

Comments / 55

William Martin
9d ago

We can thank the ACLU for removing mental healthcare for most people in this state. In the late 60s the ACLU got the courts to destroy the mental hospitals in the state of TEXAS.

Jesus Saved Me
9d ago

some of the comments on here let me know hit my comments are absolutely correct about racism. they haven't even decided if he's fit for trial yet. Yet Society has already judged him

Await'n My Blessings
9d ago

Listen, REGARDLESS of the man's race- It's the correct thing to do.. EVALUATE the SITUATION which has OCCURRED...cut it out, guys!!!! Stay focus!!!!!

