Keurig's New Coffee Advent Calendar Will Keep You Caffeinated Through the Holidays

Scouting Report: The K-Supreme Plus Smart Brewer is perfect for coffee lovers and newbies alike. Keurig’s BrewID technology is a game-changer for customized coffee at home. I’m the only person in my household who drinks coffee, so single serve coffee makers are the way to go for me. I've had a few Keurig machines in my life, and I’ve loved them all for different reasons – but their newest model, the K-Supreme Plus Smart Coffee Brewer – is hands down my absolute favorite. Keurig has pulled out all the stops for this machine, and coffee lovers can rejoice at a Keurig brewer that recognizes the brand and roast of your k-cup, and brews your beans the way the roaster intended. Or if you prefer to customize your cup of joe on your own, you can set the strength, the temperature, and the size of your cup. Oh, and did I mention you can do this all from your phone? In short, it’s simply the best cup of coffee I’ve had out of a Keurig.

LIFESTYLE ・ 11 DAYS AGO