Drinks

Keurig's New Coffee Advent Calendar Will Keep You Caffeinated Through the Holidays

By Megan Schaltegger
Thrillist
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdmit it. The holidays are exhausting, and I know I'll need a little something, something extra to get me through those long nights of gift wrapping. Enter our trusty coffee hero Keurig, who's helping us make it through the season with 24 days of caffeine. The coffee maker...

SheKnows

Run, Don’t Walk: Aldi’s Rolling Out 25 Different Advent Calendars This Holiday Season Season

‘Tis the season for sipping on hot cocoa bombs, burrowing into faux fur throws, and stocking up on advent calendars. And over at Aldi, you’ll have more than a few of the latter from which to choose: They’re rolling out 25 different advent calendars this holiday season, ranging in price from $1.49 to $59.99. And the best part? Sixteen of them will be released Nov. 3, which just so happens to be National Advent Calendar Day.
SHOPPING
EatThis

Shoppers Say This Is the #1 Best Grocery Store Chain for Holiday Appetizers

It might seem hard to believe—but blink, and the holidays will be pretty much be upon us. If you're making slightly bigger plans than you did last year and beginning to brainstorm your party spreads, you're in luck: This week, Eat This, Not That! readers responded with spirit when we polled you on social media for the grocery destination that's your go-to for holiday party food! One national chain was the clear winner in this poll, with a few other solid recommendations you offered.
TheDailyBeast

I'm Obsessed With Keurig's New Smart Coffee Maker

Scouting Report: The K-Supreme Plus Smart Brewer is perfect for coffee lovers and newbies alike. Keurig’s BrewID technology is a game-changer for customized coffee at home. I’m the only person in my household who drinks coffee, so single serve coffee makers are the way to go for me. I've had a few Keurig machines in my life, and I’ve loved them all for different reasons – but their newest model, the K-Supreme Plus Smart Coffee Brewer – is hands down my absolute favorite. Keurig has pulled out all the stops for this machine, and coffee lovers can rejoice at a Keurig brewer that recognizes the brand and roast of your k-cup, and brews your beans the way the roaster intended. Or if you prefer to customize your cup of joe on your own, you can set the strength, the temperature, and the size of your cup. Oh, and did I mention you can do this all from your phone? In short, it’s simply the best cup of coffee I’ve had out of a Keurig.
robbreport.com

7 Stylish Coffee Mugs to Make Your Joe Look as Good as It Tastes

For coffee drinkers, having a go-to mug is essential—so much so that it’s almost part of the day-to-day brewing ritual. Some have sentimental value, like the one you picked up on your Paris vacation or the old college cup that’s been in the cabinet for decades, while others are more utilitarian. No matter your preference, it’s never a bad time to trade in your weathered coffee mug for something more stylish, especially as temps cool and warm drinks become essential. Since everyone’s personal taste is a bit different when it comes to this category, we’ve rounded up a wide range of options, from a “smart” mug to more classic ceramic designs. See seven select mugs below.
Thrillist

How to Make Floral Ice Cubes to Dress Up Your Cocktails

There are cocktails that are rooted in history, and there are cocktails that have a sense of place. But very few cocktails are inspired by poetry. For Paul Benkert of Baltimore’s Bluebird Cocktail Room, drinks are vehicles to share stories, and aesthetics play a major role in conveying them. Benkert...
Thrillist

Red Lobster Is Offering Ultimate Endless Shrimp All Week Long

I want to remind everyone out there that Red Lobster has a lot more on its menu than the Cheddar Bay Biscuits. And now, the seafood restaurant is bringing back its Ultimate Endless Shrimp. Starting October 19, 2021, seafood lovers can mix and match two of their favorite shrimp dishes,...
SheKnows

This Genius Self-Warming Coffee Mug Is Back in Stock At Costco — Get Yours Before It's Gone

For most of us, autumn and winter mean wanting to snuggle in cozy blankets all day long on the couch. Unfortunately, as some of us continue to work from home we’ll have to ditch the blankets and settle for a hot cup of coffee in hand instead. But, the cold-weather season also means that that cup of hot coffee won’t be long before it turns into a cold beverage you’ll dread having to finish. Fortunately, there’s a beloved mug that’s back in stock at Costco, and you’ll want to hurry to get yours before they’re gone. If you didn’t receive one...
Thrillist

7 Expandable Dining Tables for Hosting Dinner Parties of all Sizes

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. Regardless of what your traditions may be, the holiday season is...
Thrillist

Are Mustard Drinks a Thing Now?

Mustard can be a controversial topic. Some think the condiment is abrasively sharp, the bright yellow a bit off-putting, and only use it for the occasional corndog. To others, myself included, mustard is something to obsess over and each version, whether dijon or whole grain, has its place in the kitchen. But does mustard have a place in cocktails and wine?
Thrillist

Smashburger Is Giving Out Free Fries with This Burger on Thursday

Ah, the smell of sweet, sweet food deals. Nothing is better than inhaling your favorite meal, knowing that it was cheaper than originally advertised. On Thursday, October 21, Smashburger is handing out free fries with the purchase of the Smoked Bacon Brisket Burger. The Smoked Bacon Brisket Burger, which originally...
SPY

The Lowest-Calorie Beer for the All the Buzz Without the Bloating

There’s no better feeling than walking through the door after work, heading straight to the fridge, cracking open a cold one and kicking your legs up on the coffee table. It’s become a weeknight ritual at this point — a way to let the weight of the world drip right off of your shoulders. But here’s the catch: there’s a solid chance that the best beer in your fridge is making you pack on some extra pounds. Lucky for you, the lowest-calorie beer will stop that beer belly right in its tracks. Surprisingly speaking, the lowest-calorie beer isn’t hiding at all....
Thrillist

Taco Bell's Giving Out Totally Free Breakfast Burritos on Thursday

Taco Bell is bringing back breakfast menu items, finally answering the pleas of many breakfast lovers across the nation. Even a no-bones day could be made better with Taco Bell for breakfast. To celebrate this return, Taco Bell is offering its breakfast burritos for free on October 21. Between 7...
Food & Wine

Oprah's Favorite Tea Brand Launched a Holiday Advent Calendar With 24 Loose Leaf Tins

The holidays are all about surprising loved ones with gifts that bring a smile to their faces, and advent calendars are some of the simplest yet most joyful ways to celebrate in the festive season. There are so many more options than the typical box of chocolates—think wine, caramel candy, and jam advent calendars that food lovers will surely enjoy.
