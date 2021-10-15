Pittsford, Greece schools recommend hiring investigator over racism claims

PITTSFORD/GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — The Pittsford and Greece Central School Districts released a plan to respond to future allegations of racism at sports games Friday.

According to a join statement from the districts, a third-party investigation will be recommended in future cases of alleged racism or inappropriate conduct. They also recommend “clear game-time interventions when violations are alleged.”

The move came after alleged racism incidents that occurred at two local varsity soccer games . Players on the Pittsford-Mendon boys and girls varsity soccer teams were accused of making racist comments and slurs towards Black students from Greece Arcadia.

Both districts investigated the allegations separately. Greece determined game audio, video, and interviews supported the claims. Pittsford found students to be disruptive, but said video shows the disruption “was not racial in nature or racially motivated.” Neither district released video or audio to support their findings.

Joint Message from Pittsford and Greece Central School District Superintendents

Dear PCSD Families and Staff,

The Greece Central and Pittsford Central school districts are committed to creating a welcoming and affirming environment that supports competition and good sportsmanship. Based on feedback and ideas shared by our students, coaches and families, we believe taking the following action steps will improve outcomes in the future.

Recommend the use of an independent third-party investigator to review evidence and conduct interviews whenever allegations of racism or inappropriate conduct are raised.

Collaboratively work with members of Section V and the Monroe County Public School Athletic Conference to clarify behavioral expectations for spectators and players and institute clear game-time interventions when violations are alleged.

Request that the role of officials is reviewed and provide training on how to engage coaches, administrators, or supervisors to intervene if spectator or player conduct escalates.

Area school districts, in conjunction with the Monroe County Public School Athletic Conference, are currently scheduling a league-wide training with student athletes and fan section leaders to address the importance of sportsmanship and positive fan support.

As school district leaders, we are committed to continuing to work with our school communities to provide a positive path forward.

Sincerely,

Michael Pero, Superintendent of Pittsford Schools

Kathleen Graupman, Superintendent of Greece Schools

