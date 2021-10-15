Banksy’s Shredded Artwork Just Resold at Sotheby’s for $25.4M USD

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s the first weekend for the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit. The popular event is taking over the Lighthouse Artspace on the North Side. The project has been a long time in the making. It’s designed to put you right in the middle of some of Vincent Van Gogh’s most famous paintings. You can wander through moving images that highlight brushstrokes, detail and color. “We have over 70 projectors in this space,” Diana Rayzman, co-producer for the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit, said. “That’s 90 million pixels and 500,000 cubic feet of projection, so it is completely surrounding you, and it’s a much different experience than going to a traditional art gallery.” And take a look at these nods to Pittsburgh in the exhibit. There’s a replica of the Roberto Clemente Bridge. And instead of locks, visitors can write and leave messages. There’s also a Steelers helmet made out of sunflowers, and it says “Gogh Steelers!” Tickets are on sale now. Unfortunately, they are sold out this weekend, but there are a few days still open this coming week. You have until February to check it out.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO