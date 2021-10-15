Civic Center passes ‘Save our Stage’ donation goal

LIMA — The Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center is getting ready to host its first show at Crouse Hall in 20 months on Saturday night, with Lima Symphony Orchestra making its return. Between the pandemic and the need to repair the stage after it suffered water damage, it was a long road to get back to performing.

The civic center and the Civic Center Foundation launched the ‘Save Our Stage’ campaign with a goal of raising $60,000 to make proper repairs. They not only reached their goal, but they exceeded it, raising $68,443.50 by the end of the campaign.

Part of that fundraising is credited to Karen Miller, daughter of Virginia Crouse, who provided a ‘generous’ contribution.

“My mother, Virginia Crouse, was a huge supporter of the arts and the Lima community,” Miller said. “She led the support for the Civic Center early on, which continued through the years. I am thrilled to follow her example and be able to contribute to the rebuilding of Crouse Performance Hall’s stage in her honor.”

Thanks to Miller’s donation, artists and performers will be able to return to the stage that bears her mother’s name. According to the Civic Center Foundation, Virginia Crouse provided continued support of the civic center during her lifetime to ensure that it remained among the top performance venues in the country.

Following LSO’s performance slated for Saturday night, the civic center has a packed schedule for what they are calling the “comeback season.” Next weekend, Crouse Hall will play host to Black Violin on Oct. 21, Buddy Guy on Oct. 22 and The Oak Ridge Boys on Oct. 24.

