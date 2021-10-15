Helping Afghan refugees adapt to U.S. life

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Afghan refugees have begun resettling in Central Pennsylvania. “Hope, as folks now have the opportunity to begin new lives in safety,” Church World Service Lancaster Development and Communications Coordinator Rachel Helwig tells CBS 21 News’ Samantha York. “Whether it’s, you know, neighbors from around the world who may have been living in a refugee camp for 10 to 15 years or new neighbors from Afghanistan who may have been living on, you know, U.S. military installations for the past few months, that desire to have control over their own life again can be really meaningful.”

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO