Immigration

Helping Afghan refugees adapt to U.S. life

fox5ny.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamilies are reuniting as hundreds of Afghan refugees try...

www.fox5ny.com

Documented

Thousands of Afghan Refugees Begin Leaving U.S. Military Sites

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. Latest government figures show that the U.S. has started discharging thousands of Afghan evacuees from U.S. military sites and putting them in communities throughout the U.S. According to U.S. Department of Homeland […] The post Thousands of Afghan Refugees Begin Leaving U.S. Military Sites appeared first on Documented.
IMMIGRATION
Axios

U.S. will now allow private citizens to sponsor Afghan refugees

Americans wanting to help vulnerable Afghan refugees now have a new way to get involved through a new U.S. private refugee sponsorship program announced Monday. Groups of at least five adults can apply, complete background checks and start fundraising the $2,275 per refugee required. Why it matters: It’s a big...
IMMIGRATION
#Afghan Refugees#U S#Liberty Village
cheddar.com

Documented Dreamers Push for Immigration Relief

Immigration is a long and arduous journey even for people who came to the United States legally. In fact, some people could wait up to almost 90 years to get permanent residency in this country. This week's Cheddar Politics focused on the 200,000 Documented Dreamers who were brought to the U.S. legally at a very young age, but do not have a clear path to citizenship. Dip Patel, the founder of Improve The Dream, joined Cheddar Politics to discuss more about the immigration struggle.
IMMIGRATION
The Week

Afghan chef uses traditional meals to welcome hundreds of refugees to the U.S.

Afghan refugees settling into the San Francisco Bay Area are getting a taste of home, courtesy of chef Laila Mir. Mir grew up in Afghanistan and says she cherishes the memories she has of learning to cook traditional dishes with her mom and grandmother. She moved to the United States at age 9, and with the support of her family, became a chef. Mir is on Shef, an online platform where many immigrants and refugees sell meals to customers in their neighborhoods. She specializes in Afghan food, making authentic items like kofta and firni.
LIFESTYLE
news4sanantonio.com

50,000 Afghan refugees at military bases in the U.S., says refugee organization

WASHINGTON (SBG) - Nearly two months after the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, lawmakers say that there are still allies left behind in hiding as they wait to be rescued. President and CEO of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Services Krish Vignarajah said accomplishing the “historic effort” of removing special immigrant visa holders and relocating them to the U.S. has faced challenges.
IMMIGRATION
siouxlandproud.com

185th members to be deployed to aid Afghan refugees in U.S.

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KCAU) – Members of the Iowa Air National Guard will be deployed in an effort to bring soldiers and refugees to U.S. According to the release, approximately 65 Airmen from the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City and 132d Wing in Des Moines recently received stateside deployment orders in support of Operation Allies Welcome.
SIOUX CITY, IA
local21news.com

Lancaster ready to welcome Afghan refugees, help resettle in Central PA

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Afghan refugees have begun resettling in Central Pennsylvania. “Hope, as folks now have the opportunity to begin new lives in safety,” Church World Service Lancaster Development and Communications Coordinator Rachel Helwig tells CBS 21 News’ Samantha York. “Whether it’s, you know, neighbors from around the world who may have been living in a refugee camp for 10 to 15 years or new neighbors from Afghanistan who may have been living on, you know, U.S. military installations for the past few months, that desire to have control over their own life again can be really meaningful.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

UW-Madison law students help Afghan refugees find pathway to citizenship

MADISON, Wis — UW-Madison law students are headed to Ft. McCoy to help sort out legal requirements for the refugees housed there, in an effort to help the Afghan evacuees get on a path toward U.S. citizenship. As UW-Madison law professor, Erin Barbato said it's not necessarily a clear pathway.
MADISON, WI
New York Post

Afghan refugee children in South Korea welcome new life away from war

SEOUL — For one young Afghan refugee girl, her new home in South Korea has already brought simple freedoms she would otherwise be denied. “In Afghanistan, you can’t do activities as freely as men do, and it’s satisfying to do Taekwondo without a hijab in Korea right now,” the girl told reporters after a Taekwondo class on Wednesday.
SOCIETY

