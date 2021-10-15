CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Train’s horn blared before man wearing headphones was hit on tracks, Wisconsin cops say

By Kaitlyn Alanis
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore a 31-year-old died in what Wisconsin officials have called an accidental train vs. person collision, it was common for him to go on walks. On his Oct. 6 walk, the Village of Richfield man was wearing “high-quality headphones” as he strolled along the railroad tracks in Washington County, according to...

www.star-telegram.com

Comments / 0

Related
kentreporter.com

Kent man killed by train while standing on tracks

A 65-year-old Kent man was killed after being hit by a train as he reportedly stood on the BNSF Railway tracks. Kent Police officers were dispatched at about 8:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20 to the 700 block of First Avenue North, just east of Kent Station, in regards to a train striking a pedestrian, according to a police statement.
KENT, WA
Erie Times-News

Coroner IDs man killed by train in Erie, says he was was wearing earbuds

An Erie man was wearing earbud-style headphones when he was killed by a train while walking along train tracks on the city's west side late Monday afternoon, according to the Erie County Coroner's office, which also identified the man. The man, Ronald Griffis, 42, died of multiple blunt-force trauma, Coroner...
ERIE, PA
Chronicle

Train Hits, Kills Man on Tracks Near Tenino

A man walking on railroad tracks near Tenino was hit and killed by a freight train late Thursday night. The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, South Thurston Fire and Medic 5 were dispatched at around 10:52 p.m. Thursday to the call about a pedestrian who was struck by a train near the intersection of 143rd Avenue Southeast and McDuff Road Southeast, deputies said. The man was believed to be in his mid-30s.
TENINO, WA
Olympian

Train hits, kills man on tracks in South Thurston County

A man walking on railroad tracks near Tenino was hit and killed by a freight train late Thursday night. The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, South Thurston Fire and Medic 5 were dispatched at around 10:52 p.m. Thursday to the call about a pedestrian who was struck by a train near the intersection of 143rd Avenue Southeast and McDuff Road Southeast, deputies said. The man was believed to be in his mid-30s.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
1380kcim.com

Glidden Man Uninjured When Grain Wagon Gets Stuck On Tracks And Hit By Train

A Glidden man escaped injury in a train accident Saturday on A Avenue, which runs to the south of Ralston. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office reports they responded to the scene at approximately 6:35 p.m. The initial investigation revealed that 56-year-old Douglas Halbur was northbound, pulling two grain wagons with a tractor when a wheel fell off the second wagon. This caused that wagon to get stuck on the railroad tracks. Halbur was able to unhook the tractor and other wagon and get those clear of the tracks, but the Parker 4000 was hit by a Union Pacific Railroad train. There was an estimated 10,000 in damage to the train engine and the wagon was deemed a total loss. There was an estimated $3,000 of corn lost as well.
GLIDDEN, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Railroads#Horn#Headphones#Accident
CBS Minnesota

Truck Goes Through ‘Ice’ In Barron County In DWI, Sheriff’s Dept. Reports

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The last few days have brought colder temperatures to Minnesota and Wisconsin, including overnight lows at or below freezing in some parts. But an incident overnight has the Barron County Sheriff’s Department asking, “Where do we begin with this one?” The department shared an image of a truck in the water, with an apparent ice fishing house behind it, not so much a thin-ice warning as it was a no-ice warning. The image was posted to Facebook Saturday morning, with the caption: “THE.ICE.IS.NOT.READY.YET.” The caption on the photo indicates that investigators say alcohol was a factor, and that it was the third incident involving operating while intoxicated that evening.   More On WCCO.com: Truck Goes Through ‘Ice’ In Barron County In DWI, Sheriff’s Dept. Reports Dr. Christianna Hang Resigns As Hmong College Prep Academy CEO Amid Investigation Tallest Trooper Ever To Serve Among Those Added To Minnesota State Patrol’s Ranks 2 Killed After Small Plane Crashes Next To Northwest Wisconsin Home
BARRON COUNTY, WI
erienewsnow.com

Man Hit by Train, Killed in City of Erie

A man died after he was hit by a train in the City of Erie Monday. It was happened on the railroad tracks at Cherry St. in the City of Erie around 4:45 p.m. The victim was a 42-year-old man, according to police. The name of the victim has not been released.
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
expressnews.com

Man hit, killed by North Side train identified

A man who was fatally struck by a train after his grocery basket got stuck on North Side railroad tracks has been identified. David Escobar, 66, was fatally struck at 5 p.m. in the 400 block of West Olmos Drive, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office. Escobar was...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YourErie

Man charged after being hit by freight train

A North Springfield man is facing charges after an unusual incident involving a freight train.  State Police responded Sunday evening after a person was reportedly hit by a CSX train in Springfield Township. An almost three hour search turned up nothing. However, Troopers say Gage Adams, 24, was struck by the train and left the […]
NORTH SPRINGFIELD, PA
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

10-year-old Texas boy dies after ‘freak accident’ at rodeo, Louisiana cops say

A 10-year-old boy from Texas described by officials as a “phenomenal young man” died last weekend during a rodeo accident in Louisiana, cops say. A horse ridden by Legend Williamson in the warm-up pen during Sunday’s Texas Junior High Rodeo in Louisiana suffered a heart attack or brain aneurysm and fell on the boy, according to KPLC.
ACCIDENTS
106.9 KROC

Alcohol: Wisconsin Man Eager To Ice Fish Sinks Truck and Trailer

Want some proof that alcohol inhibits your ability to make smart decisions? Look east as a Wisconsin man decided that it was time to take his truck and ice house out to a Wisconsin area lake. The only problem was there wasn't any ice to be had, and his truck and trailer wound up underwater. The Barron County Sheriff's Office, shared a photo of the incident on social media, with a message for area anglers, "THE.ICE.IS.NOT.READY.YET."
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy