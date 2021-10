Well, we’ve but barely entered the age of electrification, and already the car as we know it is beginning to change in a big way. For one, drivers are plagued by range anxiety as often as they are road rage, since charging stations are still very much an infant innovation. What’s more alarming, however, is the general insulation we’re seeing out on the streets. That is to say — as autonomous systems continue to become more commonplace, we’ll only be increasingly disconnected from the driving experience, all but muted from what’s going on around us. A nightmare, then, for those with petrol coursing through their veins.

