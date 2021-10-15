CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saline County, KS

Saline County: 1 additional death, 40 new COVID-19 cases

Salina Post
Salina Post
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Following is the Saline County Health Department COVID-19 update for Friday. ●One additional member of our community has lost their life to COVID-19...

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salina Post

Public COVID-19 vaccination clinic Tuesday at K-State Salina

If you need to get a COVID-19 vaccination or a booster, you can do so at a clinic Tuesday in Salina. Salina Family Healthcare Center is conducting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday in the College Center at Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus, 2310 Centennial Road. Look for the yard signs outside. The clinic is open to the public.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Kansas inmates wait months for mental health treatment

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Inmates with mental health issues are waiting months to get the medication and treatment they need to be deemed competent to assist in their own defense because a state hospital is so overtaxed. Douglas County Sheriff Jay Armbrister said the situation is so bad that the...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Hearing for proposed assisted living facility bonds among city agenda items

Bonds, a public hearing, tennis courts, road improvements, and an executive session are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Abilene's Memorial Health System welcomes new surgeon

ABILENE - Memorial Health System (MHS) the hiring of a general surgeon: Christopher Young, M.D. Young attended the University of Sydney where he received his M.B.B.S. (Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery) in 1987. From 1997 to 1999, Young completed a fellowship at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation in Cleveland, Ohio. During this time his son was born, which ultimately played a part in their family’s return to the states all these years later. In 2006, Young earned his M.S. (Master of Surgery), also from the University of Sydney. Over the last 30 years, Young has gained an extensive list of accomplishments to include active roles in surgical education, research, and administration. He has authored more than 100 publications in peer-reviewed journals, and his textbook, “Examination Medicine: A Guide to Passing the FRACS Examination in General Surgery” is widely used among the surgical trainees.
ABILENE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Saline County, KS
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
Local
Kansas Government
City
Salina, KS
Saline County, KS
Government
Saline County, KS
Health
Salina Post

State reports death of 32-year-old Kansas inmate

TOPEKA, Kansas. – Lansing Correctional Facility resident Lawrence A. Brown, Jr., died Friday after being transported to St. John’s Hospital, in Leavenworth where he was pronounced deceased by hospital staff, according to a media release from the Kansas Department of Corrections. The cause of death is pending an autopsy, but...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

AG: Community Corrections grant to support drug, behavioral programs

TOPEKA – Saline County Community Corrections has been awarded a grant to support public health and safety programs, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Thursday. The organization will receive $27,432 to provide programs geared toward persons with substance abuse addictions, behavioral health illnesses, and crisis-based criminogenic thinking. “Providing the best...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Jail Booking Activity, Oct. 25

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Darby, Craig Cassanova; 56; No city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Assault. Criminal trespass;...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Lisa Tinoco named director of care management at SRHC

Lisa Tinoco has been named the new director of care management at Salina Regional Health Center. Tinoco has three years of experience working as a nurse in the ICU, five years in the cardiac cath lab and nine years of experience in care management at the hospital. She succeeds Lea Borst, who served the hospital for more than 11 years.
SALINA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19
Salina Post

And it's City of Salina Friday sanitation customers for the win!

The City of Salina's Friday sanitation customers won bragging rights this week. According to information on the city's Facebook page, 98.9 percent of the customers along the city's Friday sanitation routes complied with the guidelines for waste collection. Coming in second were the Thursday sanitation customers, who had a 98.4 percent compliance rate. Other compliance rates were as follows: Tuesday, 97.1 percent; Wednesday, 96.8 percent; and Monday, 96.2 percent.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Recall: Aromatherapy spray used in Kan. linked to US deaths

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials may have solved the mystery of how four people in different states came down with a serious tropical disease even though none had traveled internationally: an aromatherapy spray imported from India. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that investigators found...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

KU announces vaccine requirement for employees

LAWRENCE —The University of Kansas announced their vaccine mandate in a message to employees from Chancellor Douglas Girod Friday afternoon. "Last month, President Joe Biden issued an executive order requiring employees of institutions that contract with the federal government to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by Dec. 8." "Per this...
COLLEGES
Salina Post

Workgroup focuses on mental health, COVID precaution in Kan. schools

Kansas schools need mental health resources and continued precautions such as masking and testing, according to Wednesday’s Safer Classrooms Workgroup meeting. Marci Nielsen, chief COVID-19 coordination adviser to Gov. Laura Kelly, told the group the state’s daily COVID-19 cases have declined through October, along with testing and vaccinations. As of Wednesday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports 426,923 total COVID-19 cases, 14,521 hospitalizations and 6,185 statewide deaths.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy