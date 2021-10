Some great healthy habits would be starting your morning with intent and not reviewing email or social media as soon as you wake up. Take a moment in the morning to pray and or meditate, write in your journal and do some breathwork. A way to develop a good healthy habit is the first to identify the habitat you consider to be poor. And you’ve got to determine for yourself why this is a habit that you no longer want to implement. And then, identify the habits that you would consider to be good and begin to do that. As Dr. Caroline Leaf says, it’s not 21 days that help us form a new habit: it’s actually 63 days. We’ve got to weaken the toxicity of that negative thought. So, it’s not just about replacing the bad habit; we’ve got to identify the bad habit and why we no longer want that to be a bad habit to weaken the toxicity of that habit. It’s also important to remember that a bad day doesn’t have to turn into a bad week.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO