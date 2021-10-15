CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics' Jabari Parker: Starting Friday

 9 days ago

Parker is starting Friday's preseason game against Miami, Brian Robb of The...

Celtics waive Jabari Parker, keep open 15th spot on roster for regular season

The Boston Celtics are just three days away from opening night of the regular season but president of basketball operations Brad Stevens is valuing flexibility with his roster for the season. Stevens elected to waive veteran forward Jabari Parker according to league sources. Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe was first to report the news.
Celtics Rumors: Jabari Parker Agrees to New Contract After Clearing Waivers

Jabari Parker has agreed to a new contract with the Boston Celtics after clearing waivers on Tuesday, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. The Celtics waived the veteran forward on Sunday as his $2.3 million salary was set to guarantee at the beginning of the season. The terms of the new deal have not been reported.
Jabari Parker waived by Boston ahead of NBA season opener

Former Duke star Jabari Parker has been cut by the Boston Celtics ahead of the start of the 2021-22 NBA Season. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the veteran was notified of the decision on Sunday shortly before the team made a formal announcement. By waiving the former No....
The Atlanta Hawks should not chase Jabari Parker

The Atlanta Hawks still have a roster spot available as Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot is on a non-guaranteed contract. They may choose to leave this situation until the date that Luwawu-Cabarrot’s contract becomes guaranteed but until then the spot needs to be considered open. In a recent article, we discussed if Avery...
Celtics waive former No. 2 overall pick Jabari Parker ahead of season opener, per report

The Boston Celtics are waiving former No. 2 overall pick Jabari Parker, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Parker, only a seven-year veteran at the age of 26, has played for six NBA teams since being taken by the Milwaukee Bucks at the top of the 2014 NBA Draft. Five of those teams have come in the past three seasons.
Should the Utah Jazz take a chance on Jabari Parker?

Steer clear of Jabari Parker chatter popping up again among Utah Jazz fans. With a little more than 48 hours to go before Wednesday’s 7 p.m. MT season and home opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Utah Jazz roster still has one open spot. That said, to maintain options, the front office in Salt Lake City will probably keep that final spot open early in the season.
