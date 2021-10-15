Celtics' Jabari Parker: Starting Friday

The Boston Celtics updated Team Outlook after waiving F Jabari Parker during final roster cuts, which paves the way for C Bruno Fernando to make the team. https://prosportsoutlook.com/outlooks/?league=nba&team=127.
The Celtics played without six veterans (Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Al Horford, Josh Richardson, Marcus Smart, Dennis Schroder) in their second tuneup against the Orlando Magic this preseason and came up just short of a win, falling 103-102 at Amway Arena. Here are four takeaways from the team’s third preseason matchup in Orlando.
The Boston Celtics are just three days away from opening night of the regular season but president of basketball operations Brad Stevens is valuing flexibility with his roster for the season. Stevens elected to waive veteran forward Jabari Parker according to league sources. Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe was first to report the news.
Jabari Parker has agreed to a new contract with the Boston Celtics after clearing waivers on Tuesday, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. The Celtics waived the veteran forward on Sunday as his $2.3 million salary was set to guarantee at the beginning of the season. The terms of the new deal have not been reported.
Former Duke star Jabari Parker has been cut by the Boston Celtics ahead of the start of the 2021-22 NBA Season. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the veteran was notified of the decision on Sunday shortly before the team made a formal announcement. By waiving the former No....
The Atlanta Hawks still have a roster spot available as Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot is on a non-guaranteed contract. They may choose to leave this situation until the date that Luwawu-Cabarrot’s contract becomes guaranteed but until then the spot needs to be considered open. In a recent article, we discussed if Avery...
The Boston Celtics are waiving former No. 2 overall pick Jabari Parker, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Parker, only a seven-year veteran at the age of 26, has played for six NBA teams since being taken by the Milwaukee Bucks at the top of the 2014 NBA Draft. Five of those teams have come in the past three seasons.
Steer clear of Jabari Parker chatter popping up again among Utah Jazz fans. With a little more than 48 hours to go before Wednesday’s 7 p.m. MT season and home opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Utah Jazz roster still has one open spot. That said, to maintain options, the front office in Salt Lake City will probably keep that final spot open early in the season.
Once a star guard at Saint Joseph’s, Delonte West found his NBA career shortened due to a wide variety of on-court and the off-the-court problems. Sadly, another off-the-court incident got him into trouble with the law this week. West was reportedly arrested in Florida this week after reportedly getting into...
In two of the Lakers’ six preseason games, Anthony Davis started at center. In the other four, it was veteran seven-footer DeAndre Jordan, with Dwight Howard coming off the bench in all five contests he appeared in. According to head coach Frank Vogel, however, we should not take that as...
Rajon Rondo and Russell Westbrook are now teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers, and any beef between them is apparently dead. Rondo said as much during his introductory press conference with the Lakers and then again at Tuesday’s Media Day:. If you somehow forgot, there was a bit of Rondo-Russ...
Julius Erving is one of the greatest NBA players in history. Erving was in the NBA during the 70s and 80s and was one of the most dominant figures in the league during that time. His stint with the Philadelphia 76ers was very successful, winning an NBA championship during that time.
Charles Barkley coined a harsh nickname for Anthony Davis when the Los Angeles Lakers star was sidelined with a variety of injuries last season, and the Hall of Famer is making sure it sticks. The Lakers lost their season opener to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. Barkley was highly...
The additions of Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony to the superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis give the Los Angeles Lakers one of the most talented rosters on paper of any team in the NBA. But almost immediately, many had questions about how they would fit together. In...
It was reported on Friday morning that Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons met with the rest of the team to address his current situation. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium has revealed some details regarding what transpired during that meeting. “Sources tell me Ben Simmons addressed Doc Rivers, Joel...
Kyrie Irving has received criticism in recent days due to his decision not to take the COVID-19 vaccine. The Brooklyn Nets guard isn't alone on this matter, as other players like Bradley Beal, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Isaac and more are adamant that they won't take the shot. Still, Kyrie is...
There has been drama surrounding Zion Williamson basically from the very beginning of his career with the New Orleans Pelicans. That’s only continuing as the 2021-22 season gets underway, with Williamson undergoing foot surgery over the summer and now missing the start of his third campaign. The communication on the...
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has become well-known for doings things his own way, but his latest controversy has crossed the line. The 29-year-old is reportedly unvaccinated against COVID-19, which puts him in jeopardy of missing significant time this upcoming NBA season. Due to a city-wide mandate, New York Knicks...
