Avalanche's Alex Newhook: Shuffled to minors

Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar returned to practice Friday following a positive COVID test announced Oct. 7. He said he didn’t feel well for a couple of days but that hasn’t been the case for most of the past week. He said if he tested negative twice he might have returned early, but he remained in protocol, missing the final two preseason games and Wednesday’s season opener.
LOVELAND – Alex Newhook was part of a winning team on opening night, Oct. 13. He and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 at Ball Arena, and after some quiet postgame bonding with teammates in celebration, Newhook went back to his Cherry Creek apartment for a contented night’s sleep. His first 82-game NHL season ahead of him, Newhook knew he’d need to get his rest.
Mike Milbury is not a fan of “The Great One,” at least when it comes to his broadcasting work. On “The Greg Hill Show” Thursday, the longtime Bruins fixture and ex-NBC analyst said he needs some caffeine in order to stay awake when Gretzky is speaking. “Can you make a...
Last year, the Detroit Red Wings didn’t have much to smile about. They only managed to win 19 games on the year, and their -44 goal differential was anything but inspiring. The one thing that the Wings and their fans were able to hold onto was the fact that their team has a lot of young talent. While there aren’t very high expectations with the new season getting underway this week, the youth movement is definitely in full swing.
The Red Wings will be improved this season. It is just a matter of how much. The biggest upgrade will come on the blueline. Nick Leddy is one of the NHL’s best puck movers, the ideal defensive pairing for high-end rookie Moritz Seider, Detroit’s rugged first-round draft pick in 2019.
Kaut was called up from the minors Monday. Kaut has registered two assists, four PIM and a minus-4 rating through two games with the Eagles, earning himself a promotion to the NHL. Selected by the organization with the 16th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, the 22-year-old Czech has logged just 14 games for the Avs over the previous two seasons in which he has tallied two goals, one assist and 15 shots.
The Colorado Avalanche announced on Tuesday morning that forward Nathan MacKinnon will be absent from practice due to COVID-19 protocols. His status for the Avalanche's season opener on Wednesday versus the Chicago Blackhawks has yet to be determined. This continues a troubling trend of COVID-related absences in the days leading...
Maltsev was reassigned to AHL Colorado on Monday. Maltsev had a solid debut campaign with the Devils last year, as he generated six goals, three assists and 55 shots in 33 games for New Jersey. Given Colorado's forward depth, Maltsev may not be able to play in nearly as many games this season. Even when up in the NHL, Maltsev will likely spend some time watching from the press box as a healthy scratch.
MacDermid did not suit up for Wednesday's season opener against Chicago. MacDermid is a defenseman that skated on the fourth line during Tuesday's practice after the Avalanche placed Nathan MacKinnon in the league's COVID-19 protocols. The Avalanche eventually opted to replace MacKinnon on the active roster with AHL call-up Jayson Megna, who served as the fourth-line center Wednesday.
Toews (undisclosed) was designated for non-roster injured reserve Monday. The Avs have kept a tight lid on both the nature and recovery timeline for Toews following offseason surgery. The fact that the British Columbia native wasn't placed on long-term IR should be an indication the club expects him back some time in the next 10 games. Bowen Byram and Kurtis MacDermid should see the biggest uptick in minutes with Toews sidelined.
Megna had one shot on net over 7:48 of ice time in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks. Megna was the body called up to replace Nathan MacKinnon (COVID-19 protocols) on the active roster for Opening Night. He centered the fourth line, getting on the ice for 10 shifts, and won his only faceoff.
Philipp Grubauer won plenty of games last year for the Colorado Avalanche. 30 of 40 of them, in fact, as he had a Vezina Trophy-caliber season. Yet, when the NHL season opened last night, Grubauer was in Seattle watching four pucks find their way behind him as he started and lost the first game in Kraken history. Back in Denver,…
Colorado Avalanche winger Gabriel Landeskog came under fire Wednesday for his hit on Chicago Blackhawks center Kirby Dach. Landeskog’s hit came in the third period as Colorado was leading 4-2. Dach tried to get control of the puck in the neutral zone and went down to one knee when Landeskog put the hit on him. Landeskog was called for boarding on the play and received criticism on Twitter.
Nichushkin posted an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks. Nichushkin earned the secondary helper on Jack Johnson's first-period tally. Through 55 games last year, Nichushkin posted 21 points and 65 hits. The 26-year-old winger looks poised to play a larger role this year after Joonas Donskoi was selected in the Kraken's expansion draft in July. Nichushkin should stay in a top-six role for now, but his second-line status likely depends on the performances of young forwards Sampo Ranta and Alex Newhook.
So it begins. The first 82 game season in two years. Tonight the Colorado Avalanche begin another journey towards the most coveted trophy in sports. After three straight second round exits the team has a chip on their shoulder and is looking to prove everyone wrong. There have been big changes to the team since last year, veterans replaced by prospects, a change in starting goaltender, more grit added to the lineup. A lot of changes for a team that just won the Presidents Trophy. Tonight will be the first time we see this brand new team in action.
Compher scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Blues. The center set up Tyson Jost before scoring a goal of his own in a span of 1:42 late in the third period. While the Avalanche came up short, it was encouraging to see Compher get on the scoresheet. He's produced seven shots, four PIM and a plus-2 rating in two games this year while seeing a more advanced role with Nathan MacKinnon (COVID-19 protocols) out.
