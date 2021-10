The rush attack was fully activated for the New England Patriots in a 54-13 rout of the New York Jets in Week 7. Damien Harris had 14 carries for 106 yards and two touchdowns while J.J. Taylor had 21 yards on the ground and two touchdowns — his first time scoring in an NFL game. Taylor, who was activated to the roster after being a healthy scratch last week, was an undrafted rookie last season and he continues to prove why he should play consistently.

