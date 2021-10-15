CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Out again Saturday

CBS Sports
 9 days ago

MacKinnon (COVID-19 protocols) will not be available for Saturday's game against...

www.cbssports.com

prohockeyrumors.com

Nathan MacKinnon Unavailable Due To COVID Protocol

1:15pm: Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic confirmed that MacKinnon has tested positive and will be out tomorrow. The star forward is asymptomatic and the team hopes he will be able to return in a few days. 12:04pm: If you thought the COVID Protocol Related Absences list was a thing of...
NHL
9NEWS

Nathan MacKinnon to miss season opener due to COVID

DENVER — Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon tested positive for COVID-19 and is unavailable for Wednesday night's season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks. Executive Vice President and team General Manager Joe Sakic announced in a news conference Tuesday that MacKinnon first tested positive on Monday and did not practice with the team on Tuesday. He would be available for the team's second game at home Saturday if a subsequent test comes back negative.
NHL
Sterling Journal-Advocate

How Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon’s tough-love leadership pushes himself, others to new heights: “You gotta have some thick skin”

Mincing words is not in Nathan MacKinnon’s extraordinary skill set. The Avalanche superstar center burns hot on the ice, and as a teammate, if your effort doesn’t match his, the three-time Hart Trophy finalist will have something to say. “Sometimes you gotta have some thick skin,” young Avs defenseman Bo...
NHL
Denver Post

Kiszla: Pressure’s on Nathan MacKinnon and Jared Bednar to show they have right stuff to hoist Stanley Cup

Joe Sakic is not afraid. He embraces the heavy lifting required to raise Lord Stanely’s Cup. “Our goal is to try to win the Stanley Cup,” Sakic said Tuesday. “We’re one of the favorites, and that’s a good position to be in. It doesn’t guarantee anything. But to be picked as one of the favorites going into the season, it means you’re doing a pretty good job with your roster.”
NHL
Yardbarker

Avalanche & MacKinnon Should Use Fellow Stars as Contract Inspiration

It’s early to discuss Nathan MacKinnon’s next contract (he’s not due for an extension until the 2023-24 season) but the ramifications of what should be an enormous deal dictates how the Colorado Avalanche move forward into the back-half of the 2020s. The superstar center will still only be 28 when his next contract takes effect, meaning he likely continues to produce at an all-NHL level for the majority of the upcoming commitment. With several years atop the scoring leaderboard under his belt, MacKinnon can use the salaries paid to other NHL superstars as tangible benchmarks. Using statistical analysis and historical comparables at the center position, I project the deal that locks up the seventh-highest scorer in franchise history through the rest of his prime. Let’s dig in.
NHL
Fort Morgan Times

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar rejoins team from COVID protocol; center Nathan MacKinnon remains out

The Avalanche on Friday got its head coach back from COVID protocol but Jared Bednar will be without another key player in Saturday’s game against visiting St. Louis. In addition to star center Nathan MacKinnon (COVID protocol) and linemate Gabe Landeskog (suspension), Bednar said second-line winger Valeri Nichushkin will not play Saturday. He is “week-to-week” with an upper-body injury, sustained Wednesday in the 4-2 opening-night win against the Chicago Blackhawks.
NHL
coloradohockeynow.com

Nathan MacKinnon still testing positive, won’t start Avs road trip

Jared Bednar said today that Nathan MacKinnon is still testing positive for Covid-19, and therefore won’t be able to get on the Avs’ charter jet to Washington tomorrow, in preparation for Tuesday’s tilt against the Capitals. Bednar said NHL bylaws prohibit anyone who is still considered “positive” cannot travel with...
NHL
Nathan Mackinnon
The Hockey Writers

Avalanche Weekly: Byram Bolsters Blue Line, MacKinnon Returns & More

Welcome back to my weekly roundup of the Colorado Avalanche‘s last week of play where I highlight trends and pinpoint potential areas of improvement. The second week of the NHL season saw Colorado set out on a road trip to forget, accruing two out of a possible six points while being outscored 13-7 in three games against the Washington Capitals, Florida Panthers, and Tampa Bay Lightning. In spite of the unsavoury results, there were several positives to take from the week’s schedule. Bowen Byram performed admirably on the team’s first pair, the team can expect some regression from their struggles at even-strength, and Nathan MacKinnon returned to great aplomb. Let’s dig in.
NHL
bardown.com

This video of Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond is both hilarious and wholesome

Last year, the Detroit Red Wings didn’t have much to smile about. They only managed to win 19 games on the year, and their -44 goal differential was anything but inspiring. The one thing that the Wings and their fans were able to hold onto was the fact that their team has a lot of young talent. While there aren’t very high expectations with the new season getting underway this week, the youth movement is definitely in full swing.
NHL
CBS Sports

Stars' Jason Robertson: Out again Saturday

Robertson (upper body) is not expected to play Saturday versus the Bruins, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports. Neither Robertson nor Blake Comeau (upper body) are traveling with the team on their season-opening road trip. Robertson could still join the Stars on the road, as they have games in Ottawa and Pittsburgh prior to Friday's home opener versus the Kings.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Mikhail Maltsev: Minors bound

Maltsev was reassigned to AHL Colorado on Monday. Maltsev had a solid debut campaign with the Devils last year, as he generated six goals, three assists and 55 shots in 33 games for New Jersey. Given Colorado's forward depth, Maltsev may not be able to play in nearly as many games this season. Even when up in the NHL, Maltsev will likely spend some time watching from the press box as a healthy scratch.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Jayson Megna: Centers fourth line

Megna had one shot on net over 7:48 of ice time in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks. Megna was the body called up to replace Nathan MacKinnon (COVID-19 protocols) on the active roster for Opening Night. He centered the fourth line, getting on the ice for 10 shifts, and won his only faceoff.
NHL
Colorado Avalanche
Sports
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Slides helper Saturday

Girard notched an assist in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Blues. Girard earned the secondary helper on Andre Burakovsky's second-period tally to get the Avalanche on the board. The 23-year-old Girard won't put up the flashy point totals a la Cale Makar, but he's a solid producer in his own right. The Quebec native logged 32 points, a plus-15 rating and 79 shots on goal in 48 outings last season as a sturdy two-way defenseman in a top-four role.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Kurtis MacDermid: Healthy scratch

MacDermid did not suit up for Wednesday's season opener against Chicago. MacDermid is a defenseman that skated on the fourth line during Tuesday's practice after the Avalanche placed Nathan MacKinnon in the league's COVID-19 protocols. The Avalanche eventually opted to replace MacKinnon on the active roster with AHL call-up Jayson Megna, who served as the fourth-line center Wednesday.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Cale Makar: Uneventful Opening Night

Makar had three shots, one hit, one blocked shot and finished minus-1 over 22:31 of ice time in Wednesday's 4-2 win over Chicago. Makar did not set a skate on the ice during a preseason game, so this was his first game action since the playoffs last season. The 23-year-old blueliner showed some dynamic moments, but also some plays where he was running around, and finished second among defensemen in ice time.
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Darcy Kuemper: Making Avalanche debut

Kuemper was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll be between the pipes for Wednesday's home opener versus Chicago, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Kuemper struggled a bit last season, going 10-11-3 while registering a 2.48 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 27 appearances,...
NHL

