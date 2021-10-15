Chargers "Hopeful" WR Mike Williams Can Play Sunday

The team announced that receiver Mike Williams is questionable heading into Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The former seventh overall pick hasn't practiced all week because of the knee injury.

"We're going to know more later today, but we're hopeful that he plays," Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said.

The Chargers head coach said Williams had swelling in his knee at the beginning of the week, and they were careful with him all week.

If Williams can't go, it is the next man up between Jalen Guyton and rookie Josh Palmer. Guyton was a deep threat last season, but his role has changed in this new offense. Palmer is a rookie trying to get his footing. He has made some catches in the first few weeks.

"Josh Palmer has made plays, and he's one of those guys that has worked really hard has picked up the offense very well. We feel really comfortable with him going in there," said quarterback Justin Herbert.

Williams has been a big part of the offense this season. Besides the game against the Raiders, where he caught one pass for 11 yards, he has been on a tear. He is top five in the NFL in receiving yards with 471 and leads the NFL in touchdown receptions with six.

Tranquill OUT

The Chargers announced that linebacker Drue Tranquill will be out on Sunday. He hurt himself on the final drive of the game on Sunday, making a tackle on Browns running back Kareem Hunt towards the sideline.

Staley said that rookie linebackers Nick Niemann and Amen Ogbongbemiga will share time in Tranquill's place next to Kyzir White.

"I think you'll see both of those guys in the football game," Staley said. "I'm excited to see those guys compete. We have a lot of faith in them. It's going to be an awesome opportunity to showcase what they can do."

Battle for Back 2

The Chargers announced that running back Justin Jackson was a go for Sunday after practicing fully on Friday. He was dealing with a groin issue that made him miss the game against the Browns.

Staley announced that he will suit up Sunday but that running back three would come down to Larry Rountree and Joshua Kelley. He added that whoever can contribute on special teams will help their cause.

The team is still trying to find a second back behind Austin Ekeler. The veteran back has 349 rushing yards along with 194 receiving yards and a total of seven touchdowns.

Behind him is no consistency. Rountree has rushed for 60 yards, Jackson 22, and Kelley 17 (Kelley has only played one game). While Ekeler is playing at a high level, there can't be a drop-off when he goes out.

The Chargers are still looking for that number two back.

"It's close in competition," Staley said. "It's just continue to let those guys compete. We feel like practice is important and then make sure that we get as clean of an evaluation as we get during the game. I thought last week Josh had a couple really good runs. Larry's had a couple really good runs. Justin, when he's been in here, he's done a really nice job. So, I think it's just finding that rhythm and that balance."