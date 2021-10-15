CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Howie Roseman on whether the Eagles will be sellers after trading Zach Ertz

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32kCQP_0cSjVKTJ00

The Eagles traded tight end, Zach Ertz, to the Cardinals on Friday and the deal appears to have more with a change in offensive philosophy than it does contracts, or the Eagles tanking on the 2021 season.

During a Friday press conference, Roseman said it had become “pretty clear” going forward that Philadelphia’s offensive approach made it impossible to have” both Ertz and Dallas Goedert at tight end and that the Cardinals’ offer of rookie cornerback Tay Gowan and a draft pick was an “opportunity” for the Eagles to get better.

“I don’t view us as being sellers,” Roseman said. “I view us as still having an opportunity in the next 11 games to show what kind of team we are. And I think this was more about the opportunity to really put the pieces of the puzzle together for this team at that position and kind of moving forward. It’s not to give up on the season in any way, shape or form. I’m certainly not thinking about anything going south. But we’re thinking about the opportunity we have in front of us, starting with Vegas next week. And I know that will be a huge travel game for our fans and after we get through this weekend, we’ll be excited for that opportunity.”

Roseman reiterated that the Eagles haven’t tanked on the season despite a 2-4 start, and it’ll interesting to see what else pops up as the trade deadline approaches.

Photos: Zach Ertz through the years with the Eagles

