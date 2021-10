Since their ugly Week 1 loss, the Green Bay Packers have one of football’s hottest teams as they’ve won 6 games straight. That puts them at 6-1 and 2.5 games ahead of the Minnesota Vikings, the next closest team to them in the NFC North. Perhaps the test to see if the Packers are truly among the league’s elite comes this Thursday, as they will take on the Arizona Cardinals for a battle to see who takes the crown of the league’s best at midseason.

NFL ・ 7 HOURS AGO